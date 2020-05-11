Among the countless figures and statistical terms that swarm amid the covid-19 pandemic, the letter “R” stands out. Defined by four variables, this index expresses the potential for propagation of the coronavirus. The effective reproduction number R designates the potential for the propagation of a virus under certain conditions. If it is greater than 1, each patient transmits the disease to at least one more person, and the virus spreads. If it is less than 1, fewer and fewer individuals become infected and the number of contagions recedes. Therefore, to prevent the spread of a pathogen, the reproduction number must be below 1 (or R <1, in mathematical terms).

Epidemiologist Adam Kucharski develops mathematical models of infectious diseases to better understand their progression, and explains the factors involved. This knowledge, in turn, can help politicians make decisions that aim to restrict the spread of a disease – and can hold citizens accountable for their rights to freedom.

Four adjustment screws

Before dealing with covid-19, Kucharski had already researched diseases such as Ebola, Sars and influenza. To describe the potential for contagion of a disease, in his book The rules of contagion: Why things spread – and why they stop he defines four parameters, the initials of which in English form the acrostic DOTS (points).

Duration: Indicates the duration of infectiousness. The longer someone gets sick, the more they can infect others; the sooner it is isolated, the less time it has to transmit the virus. A problem in the case of Sars-cov-2 is that apparently patients are already contagious two to three days before presenting symptoms.

Opportunity: How many people did the infected person have contact with that would allow the virus to pass on to them? According to Adam Kucharski and team, under normal conditions this occurs an average of five times a day. This variable practically traces the social behavior of each one: it is reducible, for example, increasing social distance or just waving as a greeting, instead of embracing.

Transmission probability: When two individuals meet, how likely is it that the virus will actually be transmitted from one to another? Kucharski calculates that this can happen once in three opportunities.

Susceptibility: If there is time, opportunity and probability of transmission, how likely is it that the other person will contract the virus and become ill as a result? As there is no vaccine against the new coronavirus so far, and the rate of contamination – and therefore of potential immunity – is quite low, this variable is around 100%. As the immunization progresses, it may be reduced, but it will probably only drop significantly from a mass vaccination.

The rest is mathematical: the multiplication of D, O, T and S results in the reproduction number R (the term “reproduction rate”, also found, is incorrect). The four parameters are like “adjustment screws” to prevent the virus from spreading. Usually vaccines are an essential part, but as they do not yet exist, D, O, T and S can only be manipulated: isolate the sick, avoid social contacts, sneeze in the arm fold, wash hands.

R is not R0

It is necessary to distinguish the effective reproduction number R from the basic reproduction number R0. R indicates how many an infected person infects, on average, after containment measures are taken or a part of the population is immune. In turn, R0 describes how many are infected without any measures of combat. Therefore, R0 assumes that no one has been vaccinated, or has had the disease, becoming immune, and that there is no possibility of containing the spread.

The Robert Koch Institute, responsible in Germany for the monitoring of infectious diseases, estimates that the basic number R0 of Sars-cov-2 is between 2.4 and 3.3. Therefore, without countermeasures, each patient would contaminate between two and three other citizens. So in order for an epidemic to come under control (ie R <1), it would be necessary to avoid about two-thirds of contagions.

The measures currently taken aim to “flatten the curve” (“flatten the curve”, in English) of contagions, so that the number of cases of disease does not supplant the capacity of the health system, and doctors do not have to decide which patients can treat and which ones to let die. This painful form of screening has already occurred in northern Italy, at the beginning of the outbreak.

