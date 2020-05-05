Despite the fact that SARS-CoV-2 (the new coronavirus) has been affecting millions of people around the world for five months, more details about the way of contagion, symptoms and treatments of this new disease are still pending.

When a person goes outside, they can expose droplets of another person, who may be infected with the virus, to their hair and clothing when they cough or sneeze. If the person touches his hair and clothing and then puts his hands to his nose, eyes and mouth, there may be a risk, says the epidemiologist Leonel Argüello, but, taking into account that there is a strong viral load, that is, a high concentration of the virus for transmission to occur and for a long exposure time. Otherwise, that person would not be infected with Covid-19.

Argüello refers that there are other factors such as proximity and relative humidity that influence transmission.

“The virus can stay in the air for half an hour and if I walk around I can breathe it, but it doesn’t pass me because there is not enough concentration of the virus, because each virus comes out in millions by droplets but falls to the ground, and if they remain floating will not give me anything either ”, explains the specialist.

It is still unknown how long the virus can remain in the hair, however, the specialist reports that it can be no less than 48 hours. “The virus is transmitted if you are less than a meter away because you are breathing lung to lung as they say, or because you touch your nose, eyes and face (with dirty hands),” recalls Argüello.

In the event that a person who decides to isolate himself, the risk is minimal since he is not in contact with other people. For people who go out, Argüello says that it is always preferable to keep your distance and wash your hands with soap and water for 40 seconds.

Should you wash your hair when you return from the street?

Regarding the recommendation to wash the hair once the person took to the streets, Argüello says that more is given to health systems personnel, who are exposed to a greater amount of the virus.

An article published in The New York Times ensures that experts agree that it is not necessary to change clothes when returning home or bathing, since a person may have reached few droplets and is unlikely to stick to the clothes. “A droplet that is small enough to float in the air for a time is very unlikely to stay in clothing due to aerodynamics,” Linsey Marr, a aerosol scientist at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Virginia State University, told The New York Times. The article states that if the person had close contact with another who sneezed very close, they can change clothes and bathe.

Regarding the washing of clothes that could be exposed to a person infected with the virus, experts say that the routine with which it was carried out should not be changed, since it has been shown that the new coronavirus is vulnerable to soap and water.

Meanwhile, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control points out that routine washing of frequently used surfaces, clothes and objects is a measure to decrease contagion in homes. In the case of clothing, the entity maintains that it must be washed according to the instructions given by the manufacturer of the garment.