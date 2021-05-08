What is the relationship between cerebral venous thrombosis and protein deficiency?

The cerebral venous thrombosis has been identified as a side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, This disease has already been linked to protein C and S deficiency, as well as antithrombin III deficiency.

This study carried out in Colombia has indicated that it is more common to observe protein C and antithrombin III deficiency in these diagnoses, stating that protein S deficiency occurs in a small number of cases.

How is protein S deficiency manifested?

At the moment, 3 forms of protein S deficiency have been identified.

We have type I deficiency, which is characterized by a decrease in the level of total and free PS. Then there is type II deficiency, associated with decreased PS activity associated with normal antigenic levels of total and free PS.

Cerebral venous thrombosis that in some cases this vaccine produces is associated with a deficiency of proteins C and S. Photo: Shutterstock

Finally, there is type III, characterized by antigenic and functional levels of free PS decreased with abnormal levels of total PS.

In addition to this typology, Protein S deficiency is known to occur congenitally or acquired. When it occurs congenitally, the defect is usually located on chromosome 3.

The deficit of protein C

Protein C is a protein responsible for blood clotting, as well as protein S. It serves as the main factor behind the coagulation process by limiting the extension of the thrombus, protein S serving a secondary role.

Protein C deficiency is an autosomal dominant disorder that occurs on chromosome 2. Studies have been able to confirm that family members affected by this disorder have a 3 to 7 times greater risk of suffering a cerebral venous thrombosis than those who are not affected.

This risk is tempered by the level at which the protein is absent or present in the human body.

Protein C and S deficiency as a cause of cerebral venous thrombosis

In either case, an increased risk of thromboembolism occurs due to decreased anticoagulant potential of the blood.

In addition to increasing the risk of thromboembolism, protein S deficiency can also induce recurrent thrombotic events.

Despite the above, the number of cases of cerebral venous thrombosis that occur due to a deficiency in protein S is quite small, representing less than 1% of total cases. Likewise, its importance as a risk marker is recognized.

Research is still needed to know exactly why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can cause cerebral venous thrombosis in certain patients. Knowing the cause, the pertinence of distributing and applying the vaccine in the population can be determined.

