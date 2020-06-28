We already know how we can catch the Covid-19, but we have doubts about many other things. There is a lot of talk about the relationship between air conditioning and Covid-19 on whether it spreads this disease. More studies are needed to determine this relationship because, at the moment, there is insufficient evidence that this is the case. What we know for sure is that it is summer and we need to cool off with air.

A study by Chinese researchers and published in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA it pointed out that air conditioning could spread the coronavirus. Then all the alarms went off but this statement is not as clear as it seems.

According to the environment

If doctors determine that air conditioning doesn’t really spread the virus, yes could the environmental conditions. As other studies conclude that the coronavirus may persist longer in certain environments. Thus in temperatures at 20ºC with humidity of 40-45% when there are plastic, steel or glass surfaces, the virus may live longer and the air in this environment could spread it more quickly.

Now this if there were concentration of people but the air that we usually have in a house with few people, does not seem, in the opinion of the specialists, a problem when we have controlled the hygiene of the different surfaces of our house.

Air circulation

Specialists establish that if there is no air recirculation then the same virus continues to circulate through the same site. Therefore the air must be renewed because this reduces the risk of infections. Hence, the closed space is greater in the spread of the virus, and it is recommended to hold meetings and gatherings outdoors. And this would be a relationship between air conditioning and Covid-19.

The advantage of natural ventilation

The Spanish Society of Environmental Health (SESA) and the Spanish Society of Public Health and Sanitary Administration (SESPAS) in a report establish that although the probability that the virus enters the air-conditioning system o air extraction and diffusion through the ducts is low, it is important to ensure sufficient renovation, capturing the outside air in an appropriate place, and favoring renewal with respect to climate comfort and energy efficiency.