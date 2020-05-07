Through a video on Twitter, the Ministry of Energy presumed that currently with the fall in oil, the Mexican government lowered fuel prices, comparing that in energy history, when oil fell, gasoline rose. Read: A good one: Sales of ‘little shops’ rise 10%

The video shows a graph that compares from 1994 to the present and where the changes in prices are observed, contrasting between the current low prices and the previous ones that were higher.

In recent days, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López obrador indicated that gasoline is currently being purchased at a lower price and that the government has decided not to increase the price of gasoline.

“Pemex is not going to increase the price of gasoline, it behaves at the international price and no special tax is established to maintain the price that was previously there,” Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at the morning conference on March 17, 2020.

It was also in a video published on Twitter by the official López Obrador account where the president points out that he decided to reduce the price of gasoline because it now costs less to import.

Cheer up! Despite the drop in the price of oil, which certainly affects us, we made the decision to reduce the price of gasoline because now it is costing us less to import. This is to strengthen the popular economy in the face of adversity. pic.twitter.com/lZpUj0PVvq – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

“Now with this crisis, which caused the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gasoline dropped and that is why the decision was made to lower its price; when gasoline increases there is a shortage, everything increases,” he said.

Likewise, it was last April 20 of the current year when in the daily report of the Who’s Who in the Price of Gasoline program, in which the Federal Consumer Prosecutor, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, highlighted the stability that exists in the fuel prices across the country.

“In general, prices are fairly level. There is not much difference between the most expensive and the cheapest,” said Sheffield Padilla.

These statements by the Ministry of Energy are given after the criticism received by the President of Mexico for claiming the price of gasoline, it was the parliamentary group of the PRD who called on March 23 to the Mexican government to not lie with prices of gasoline.

The PRD deputies argued that the low prices of gasoline are due to the collapse of the price of a barrel of oil, in particular, of the Mexican mixture and not because the president or the government wanted it.

They highlighted that the energy reform and the Hydrocarbons Law caused that both gasoline and diesel prices were determined at “market prices” and that gasoline import permits were released to any interested party.

Also on social networks where Internet users criticized the President of Mexico for claiming the low price of hydrocarbons and pointed out that this was due to the fall of oil in international markets.

The price of gasoline is not decided by the President but the free market, thanks to the energy reform that we approved in 2014. Before, the price of oil fell and the government kept the price of gasoline high. Stop lying – Fer Doval (@ferdoval)

