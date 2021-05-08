What is the reason for the lack of stock and the rise in the price of bikes?

This Friday and to face the premieres of La voz kids on Antena 3 and Top Star on Telecinco, LaSexta opted for an investigation team that focused on the black market for bicycles.

To do this, he studied issues such as the most common theft methods, but also the shortage of bicycles, an unheard of fact: Why are there waiting lists to buy them?

The show spoke with Samual Yu, the CEO of the largest Chinese car factory, to find out. From there, they are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. “The pandemic made people rethink their habits, and in 2020 we broke a sales record that is expected to remain in 2021. “

For this reason, he added that all the company’s factories have been forced to multiply your production to meet the high demand from Europe. He also said that the cause of the shortage of bicycles in 2020 was the Lack of components, so the delivery time became longer.

The cause of the price rise

For this reason, the pieces began to arrive in Spain almost a year late and with a dropper, as explained by Gloria Serra, presenter of the format. Ignacio Bartolomé, an expert in foreign trade, also collaborated in it, who emphasized the logistical problems that COVID-19 continues to cause. Therefore, a over-demand translated into an increase of bicycle prices.

Thus, the price of a container with products imported from China is multiplied by 8. “Many containers remain standing and empty in places where they cannot bring anything back, so the cost grows,” added Bartolomé. In the case of bikes, the increase sometimes reaches 50% of its value.

But, when will they return to their normal price? In a liberal economic framework, at the moment in which both industry and commerce return to normal and are level supply and demand, something that could happen in 2023 or 2024, just as Bartolomé predicted.