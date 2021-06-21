What is the real weight of the Hispanic vote in the Democratic primary in New York City?

In the agony of the campaign for the primary elections this Tuesday, where the candidates of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party that will face each other for the Mayor of New York City, the “courtship ”and“ flirtation ”of the applicants with the voters in a city, where more than 600 languages ​​and dialects are spoken, he has put his accent very pronounced in the Spanish.

With 3.7 million Democrats registered in the city until February 21, compared to just over 566,000 Republicans and around 1.08 million independents, these interns of the blue party in addition to deciding who will be the successor of Mayor Bill de Blasio, will also determine the positions for the presidencies of the five boroughs, the Comptroller, Ombudsman and most positions on the City Council.

And in this diverse and multiracial universe of voters, the Hispanics have a key weight, for those who want some leadership position in the Big Apple: nearly a million voters representing the 20% of the total number of registered to vote, and many are people who emigrated from Latin American countries or are new voters with Hispanic parents.

But beyond the demographic weight, political analysts point out that the pandemic that disproportionately affected the city’s Hispanic neighborhoods is generating a “special motivation” to focus on issues related to politics. And the different campaigns seem to have interpreted it that way.

“Our vote counts to the maximum in a city like New York. We are no longer the electoral minority from a decade ago. But it is a dormant force that is going to wake up, because the public health crisis caused serious unemployment problems and threats of losing their homes, among many other problems. No longer valid be indifferent in 2021 to the public ”, interpreted Fulvia Vargas De León, director associated with Latino Justice Project (PRLDEF) on electoral participation issues.

Fulvia Vargas de León from the Latino Justice Project: “We are no longer just a minority”. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Vargas points out that in his journeys to “empower” Latino communities in the right to vote, he always observes indifferent people who consider that “One vote more or one vote less”, it makes no difference.

“That is what we are breaking. And when this link between participation and influence is empowered to change local leadership, Hispanics in the Big Apple will be decisive in any contest. Even more so when the new rulers and legislators the recovery of the effects of COVID-19 will depend “, he reasoned.

Meanwhile, Alana Castillo of the Coalition of Immigrants of New York (NYCI), values ​​that with the expected reforms in the electoral codes, where the holders of a permanent residence (Green Card) or a work permit, would be able to elect local authorities, the Latino electoral population it will grow exponentially on some circuits.

“More than a million voters could be joining have a voice in the destiny of the city. And there the Latin political power will grow in each electoral district ”, estimated the activist.

Alana Castillo, spokesperson for the New York Immigrant Coalition: “Latino power will grow in every district of the Big Apple.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

In the last minute

But, on the immediate stage in the heat of an election that closes in the next few hours, Bruce gyory a prominent political strategist from Columbia University, has concluded before local media that “if the tradition in New York politics is maintained, that the Hispanic vote is revealed at the end of the campaign and in a decisive way, it will be decisive to determine who wins these primaries ”.

For its part, Former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito calculates, without hesitation, that the candidates who will receive the most votes in the next electoral contests in the city will be those who have made a effort to build ties with Spanish-speaking communities.

“It is not about putting out an advertisement at the last minute speaking Spanish. Already in the last elections of 2013 where De Blasio was elected, the electoral presence of our people was noticed. Now, no one pretending to be mayor or have a position in a county, it will be successful, if it does not have real ties to the problems of Latinos, ”said Mark-Viverito.

The Puerto Rican Democrat describes as “alarming” that there are campaigns that have not directed “not a single peso” to communicate effectively with these communities. And even worse, notice how an error to create messages like a “unique package for those who speak Spanish ”.

What Mark- Viverito puts on the table makes sense when it comes to understanding the complex conglomerate known as “Latino” in New York and that contains many cultures, ways of thinking and relating to politics.

“Those who have time really connecting with Spanish-speaking immigrant neighborhoods will have the most options. It is not a matter of last minute publicity for a segment of the population ”, he highlighted.

Where are the votes?

The Bronx, historically a center of the Puerto Rican presence, now has in recent years a growing Dominican community. Queens is the bastion of Ecuadorian and Colombian immigration, in addition to other South American and Central American groups.

Likewise, Brooklyn is an increasingly diverse county, which has one of the nerve centers of the Mexican communities, as is the case with SunSet Park.

Upper Manhattan is a traditional bastion of Dominican communities, which, due to the effects of high rents, has been displacing neighborhoods in the area in recent decades. Salsa County. But even so, it is still one of the epicenters that proportionally moves the largest number of Hispanic voters throughout the city along with the South Bronx. At least that is what the last presidential elections show.

“There are Latinos moving in all five boroughs. There is a generation of new voters with university studies that see everything in a different way. It is no longer just a matter of directing a message to ‘ghettos’. Hispanic families in general fight for their children’s education. And they are now becoming suffragettes ”, analyzed the Dominican Roberto Escalante, a columnist on urban themes.

The political observers handle as a scenario, that if, as planned, the Municipal Council approves a change in the electoral codes and the door is opened to the participation of immigrant suffragers, only with a permanent residence, the future electoral influence of axes such as Corona-Jackson Heights-Elmhurst in Queens it will acquire more power and voice in populations of South American origin, to define local leadership.

The internal consultation of the blue party closes this Tuesday, June 22. (Photo .)

Candidates ‘speaking Spanish’

In the final stretch of this electoral campaign, leading Democratic candidates are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to place ads on major Spanish-language television stations, post ads on Facebook and Instagram targeting Spanish-speaking New Yorkers.

In total, according to a report from the digital media The City, Democratic mayoral candidates have spent at least $ 1.4 million in hundreds of ads 30 seconds on Univision and Telemundo, the two main Spanish-language television stations, according to that publication, as a result of the analysis of the contracts presented before the Federal Communications Commission.

The aspirants Andrew Yang, Eric Adams, Kathiryn García, Maya Wiley, Scott Stringer, and Shaun Donovan in recent days they have shown their skills speaking Spanish in promotional pieces generally directed at three central themes: security, access to equal opportunities and post-pandemic economic recovery.

The candidate Dianne Morales of Puerto Rican origin has been promoted as the only Hispanic competitor in the contest.

José Pichardo, from Quito, believes that Hispanics should be more interested in politics. (Photo: F: Martínez)

“We must participate more”

The Dominican retired José Pichardo, age 66, of which 40 years has lived on the streets of the ‘Little Dominican Republic’ in Upper Manhattan, believes that Latinos, with the right to vote, must educate and commit more in connecting with the political decisions of the city.

“The indifference stems from the fact that most of us come from countries where politics is a disaster, they are a cradle of corruption. We have a natural disappointment with politicians. We must understand that we live here and that the strength of our opinion can be converted into better schools, security and services for our neighborhoods ”, said the islander.

Pichardo, who describes himself as “obsessed” with political participation, also emphasizes that Latinos must assume themselves as citizens who they defend a city they chose as their home.

“Beyond a racial, ethnic, majority, minority, rich and poor issue And all these divisions, what should have weight is that we make decisions together for the material good of all. And that we can choose the best, regardless of whether they are Latino or not, white or black, ”ponders the Dominican immigrant.

At the other end of the Big Apple, in Queens, the Colombian merchant Carlos Guevara, who came to Jackson Heights in the 1980s, agrees that Hispanics are more active in participation.

“We must observe more what happens around us. Since we live here. Sometimes we are more aware of the politics of our countries, where we no longer live for years. What happens in our own neighborhood is what should move us and more if we have the option to vote ”, The Barranquillero finished off.

Colombian José Guevara: “We are going to take care more of the city that received us.” (Photo: Fernando Martínez)

By the Numbers: Hispanics in the Democratic Primary