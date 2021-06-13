What is the real story of DB Cooper?

Maybe those who are very fond of aeronautical events, robberies or the simple and great mysteries of the 20th century have been misplaced by that scene from the opening chapter of ‘Loki’ in which he talks to Agent Mobius about a certain DB Cooper . After the TVA agent gives him a review of his life and confesses himself a fan, they both recall a sequence in which Loki, groomed like a real gentleman, seems to flirt with a flight attendant. However, by giving him his card, he warns him that he is carrying a bomb and that what he wants is money. Upon landing, his suitcase is filled with money and he leaps into the void with it, hoping that Heimdall will use the Bifrost in time to bring him back to Asgard. That is, Owen Wilson’s Mobius concludes that Loki is DB Cooper. But who was or is DB Cooper?

For starters, no one knows who DB Cooper is, hence his fame and mystery. On November 24, 1971, a man hijacked a Boeing 727 with a bomb. He asked for a ransom of 200 thousand dollars that the flight collected on landing and jumped by parachute. Since then nothing more has been known about him or identified. The name the hijacker used to get on the plane was Dan Cooper. The DB Cooper was born of a first suspect, quickly discarded, who was governed by those initials. Chances are, your real name looks nothing alike.

Cooper’s theft feat, as well as his spectacular parachute escape by opening the back door of the plane go a long way. Now relatively forgotten after the attack on the Twin Towers, the DB Cooper robbery was for years the great American plane crash and one of those that made the industry revolutionize its security measures. Years after it, the almighty FBI continues to find no real clues as to who the mysterious DB Cooper was, beyond a robot portrait made from the descriptions of two witnesses to the robbery.

Hence, Marvel has not hesitated to take advantage of this mysterious man who vanished with $ 200,000 without a trace to place a little prank of the God of Deception. One that, as he assures in the series, he had to do after losing a bet with his brother Thor. For those who do not want to be left with the mystery, with the legend that surrounds this thief, we must say that the estimated landing area was tracked meter by meter, taking as a starting point the position and height from which he jumped, and not nothing was found. It was not until 1978 that the door of the plane Cooper used was found, hinting to authorities that his estimates were incorrect. The only clue was given by the tickets and their follow-up. It was in 1980 that a total of 294 bills of 20 from the delivered ransom, still tied, were found in the Columbia River, 5 miles northwest of Vancouver. The experts debated many possibilities why those bills could have ended up at that point in the river, arguing between several possible routes. DB Cooper zoomed in and out at the same time.

The FBI, which had been under fire for nearly a decade for failing to find the perpetrator of such a spectacular robbery, said the money found could mean Cooper failed to land alive, making it harder to find if his body fell into a lake. or a river. His parachute could not open … Many see, however, the excuse that the FBI found to shelve the issue. The rest of the bills that were delivered to Cooper, as well as his body or parachute, remain to be found.

Marvel, who does not miss anything, has not missed this detail either. When Loki jumps out of the plane, before Heimdall picks him up, you can see how some of his tickets fly off. The rest, you can tell the FBI, went with Loki to Asgard. DB Cooper is Loki Laufeyson.

