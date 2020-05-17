Children are at risk for syndrome that would be associated with covid-19 2:16

(CNN Spanish) – Doctors worldwide are still dealing with new symptoms related to coronavirus. In children, a disease baptized as pediatric polysystemic inflammatory syndrome has been detected, which although there is no definitive evidence, could be related to covid-19.

This condition was first discovered in New York, United States, but has also been seen in European children.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will see what the rare disease associated with the new coronavirus consists of.

Without a doubt, this new coronavirus is a box of surprises.

This time, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing a health warning, to explain to the country’s doctors the appearance of a rare disease in children that is estimated, although without definitive evidence yet, that it could be related to the covid-19.

The condition, previously baptized with the name of pediatric polysystemic inflammatory syndrome, has also been detected in European children and today we will see what it consists of.

Let’s start by describing the name, Pediatric Polysystemic Inflammatory Syndrome, which means that, for some reason, there has been a phenomenon of inflammation in various organs of a child’s body, apparently associated with the infection caused by the new coronavirus.

Discovered for the first time in New York, there are already close to 100 cases, with 57% of sick children between 5 and 14 years old, with the death of two children between 5 and 7 years old and that of an 18-year-old adolescent. years. Several cases have also already been found in England and Spain.

The main symptoms of the syndrome include: fever lasting more than five days, severe stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, bluish discoloration of the skin, hives, inflammation of the eyes and mouth, shortness of breath, extreme weakness and a very weak pulse. Quick.

Many of those symptoms are similar to Kawasaki syndrome, a childhood disease in children under the age of five, in which severe inflammation of the blood vessels occurs.

It is important to clarify that, although some children have the new coronavirus and others have already passed the infection, the relationship with the new coronavirus has not yet been proven.

Pediatricians say, however, that knowing that Kawasaki is very rare, they are struck by the fact that during the covid-19 era, so many cases of this new disease have appeared.

That, in epidemiology, is called an association, which will be resolved when more cases are discovered and the relationship between them becomes clearer.

Happily, specialists say, the treatment is effective and – like Kawasaki syndrome – the death rate is very low.

Our recommendation is that parents know that if a child has a high fever for more than three days, they should be taken to the doctor immediately, especially if there have been cases of covid-19 at home.

