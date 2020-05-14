         What is the quantum generator of the Samsung Galaxy A Quantumm

Samsung already had on the market the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, a mid-range model that accompanies the rest of its family members. Without anyone expecting it, the South Korean company has put on the table the Samsung Galaxy A Quantumm, a ‘2.0’ version of the A71 5G with the particularity of having a quantum chip.

It is a QNRG (Quantum Number Random Generator), with the main function of randomly generating numbers and whose patterns cannot be predicted in any way. We are going to tell you what this chip is for and what are the main benefits of it.

An extra measure at the security level

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is the first mobile on the market with a QRNG. Specifically, we are talking about the QRNG SKT IDQ S2Q000, a chip developed by ID Quantique, a Swiss subsidiary of SK Telekom. Is about a tiny chip with dimensions of 2.5 x 2.5 millimeters. In addition, as a peculiarity, this chip generates entropy (amount of average information of the symbols used by the chip itself) from the first bit. At the operating level, it is supported by the noise collected by a tiny LED located in an image CMOS sensor.

Leaving aside the technical section, the summary of how this chip works is very simple: it provides an extra layer of security by generating numbers that cannot be predicted.

All these processes have a single translation: improve device security through such quantum generation. The chip is capable of providing an additional layer of security in applications related to both biometric identification, identification in online services, payment services or blockchain, among others.

The chip is capable of generating passwords and codes that are impossible to predict as an extra security measure. In other words, for example, when we are going to authenticate ourselves in some service there is a double security process: a first log in using our password and a second step in which the chip adds a unique password generated at each login.

Lastly, the chip has implications for Initial, a blockchain mobile electronic certification service. When a user stores multiple personal certificates, this quantum wallet is capable of securely generating and storing information. In other words, making transactions and saving our data will be even more secure.

