“What is the problem with the free press?”

A video showing the confrontation between journalist Juan Ramón Martínez Minuesa – known as Cake Minuesa – and several ertzainas has found out a certain controversy in social networks, where several users have considered that the Basque police limited the right to inform.

The events happened this Monday, when the journalist from ‘Ok Diario’ went to the place where the Mixed Transfer Commission in which the transfer of the Basque Country to Prisons was formalized.

He did it with the aim of making him a few Questions to the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, but as soon as he approached several policemen blocked his path and took him away from the place.

When asking the agents the reason why they were refusing to ask the minister, alleging that “I am a press,” one of the ertzainas answered, assuring that “the press has its place to be, not to get in the way and come to provoke”.

Thus, while Minuesa struggled with the policemen and asked “what problem do you have with the free press”, The agent categorically ruled that the problem was not with the free press, but with the journalist himself. “Get out”, they come to yell at him at one point. In the video you can see how they then ask for the documentation and the journalist denounces the treatment received by the police. “This is a shame” he reiterated on several occasions. “I just wanted to ask Iceta. What happens that in the Basque Country you have to shut up, or what?“he asks visibly indignant, claiming that he was just doing his job.

This Tuesday, Minuesa has condemned what happened and has asked Minister Iceta “his condemnation for the performance of his security team”, as well as FAPE, “in defense of freedom of the press.”

Some politicians, like Toni Cantó or Santiago Abascal, have shown their rejection on Twitter. “That performance against a journalistto stain the name of a police force in which the majority of autonomous police officers act professionally and do not bow to political orders, “wrote the leader of Vox.

Toni Cantó, for his part, has described what happened as “very serious”. “I don’t know what scares me the most, the ‘we know who you are’ or that it is that ertzaina who decides which is the press that reports and which is the one that manipulates “, published this afternoon on his profile.