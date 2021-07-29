What is the price of power? Trailer for the return of ‘Billions’

Showtime has released the official trailer for the five new episodes of the fifth season of ‘Billions’, the wonderful series created by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Brian Koppelman and David Levien on the politics of power and the double side of the long-awaited American dream.

These are the five episodes that conclude the fifth season, which saw its production interrupted in June 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The first of these five new episodes will premiere at dawn from September 5 to 6. Every Monday, a new episode available. All previous seasons and the first 7 episodes of S5 are now available on the Movistar + on-demand service.

The fifth season of ‘Billions’ stars Damien Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Dan Soder, Nina Arianda, Glenn Fleshler, Terry Kinney, Jeffrey DeMunn, Michael Raymond, Frank Grillo, Roma Maffia, Corey Stoll, Julianna Margulies and Janeane Garofalo, who will appear in this second half of the season as Winslow, the modern owner of a legal cannabis corporation.

In this new batch of episodes, Mike Prince remains the current great rival of Ax. It comes across as an improved version of Ax, but without his impulsiveness, aggressiveness, or flaws. Prince is focused, confident, and collected when it comes to addressing his business and financial goals. Additionally, this mighty billionaire will give Chuck Rhoades a potential weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod. Alliances that are created, broken, and created anew, and everyone from Taylor to Wendy is embroiled in a conflict, which comes very close to destroying everything they hold dear.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

