WASHINGTON – In a moment of national reflection about

of racism in the United States, its president, Donald Trump, is increasingly a

mere spectator.

It was not on the pews of the churches of

Minneapolis or Houston to fire George Floyd, the African American whose

Death sparked protests across the country. He has not spoken publicly about how

the way he died while being detained by the police has shaken the

awareness of millions of Americans of all races.

And it has played down the notion of racism

systemic in law enforcement, repeatedly siding with the

police in front of protesters.

In doing this, Trump turns to many of the

same personal and political instincts that helped him gain the support of

Disgruntled, mostly white, Americans in the 2016 election.

However, he seems to be falling behind with

with respect to an increasing majority of citizens, including some of their

supporters in politics, sports and popular culture, who see the death of Floyd

as a clear turning point in the nation’s tense racial history.

This not only raises doubts about the position of

Trump less than five months from the presidential election, but he defies

also the expectations that, in the modern era and beyond its trends

policies, American presidents will advocate for equality,

especially in times of racial unrest.

“What we have seen since Donald Trump

became president is a complete rejection of that rule, and that remains

true to this day, “said Russell Riley, professor and co-chair of the

Presidential Oral History Program at the Miller Center, University of

Virginia.

For some of the president’s critics, his

rhetoric, the policies it has tried to implement, and the simple fact of its

Election are central to the racism discussions that are taking place

developing in the country.

Trump, who spoke of the existence of “good

people on both sides ”in a confrontation between white supremacists and

Counter-protesters at the 2017 mobilizations in Charlottesville, Virginia,

he appears to have emboldened racist elements in the country, although he has said that

disapproves of the supremacists.

Many republicans and other entities with strong

Links to Trump’s most ardent supporters have passed the past three

years dealing with how to account for that reality. But this week,

some have taken steps forward without waiting for the leader’s signals.

On Wednesday, NASCAR, which has a base of

followers in Trump’s fiefdoms in the south banned the Confederate flag in

their careers and locations.

The announcement came shortly after the

President said that his government “will not even consider” renamed 10 bases

Army officers named after Confederate Army officers, a

as Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he was open to

argue.

White House advisers have had

problems with the current role of the president, especially since many of his

statements after Floyd’s death have only fueled tensions,

including his threats to send the army to the states to stop the

protests.

Some of his collaborators contemplated a

speech to the nation on race but they felt there was little Trump

could say accordingly at this time.

“A speech that showed empathy, compassion,

listen, reconciliation, a way forward … it wouldn’t have been too much

late, ”said Meena Bose, presidential historian at Hofstra University.

“A speech that does not do that may be worse than the absence of speech.”

Some of Trump’s efforts to get into

The conversation about racism and police brutality has been uneven, in the

Best of cases.

Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd said that the

The president’s phone call was “very brief” and “he didn’t even give me the

opportunity to speak. ”

Philonise Floyd however praised the one she received

from Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate for November, who

He also met with the family and recorded a video message that was shown on

Tuesday’s funeral.

On Wednesday, Trump participated in a round table.

with a handful of his African-American supporters, including the secretary

of Housing, Ben Carson.

But instead of asking them about their experience,

the assistants took turns to praise the president.

“Mr. president it’s been little short of historical

for black America, “said Kareem Lanier, co-president of Urban

Revitalization Coalition Inc.

Floyd died on Memorial Day in Wars

when a white agent pinned him to the ground pressing his knee on

Floyd’s neck for several minutes, while the other police officers

those present did not intervene.

The incident was filmed on video and caused

mobilizations in the country and around the world for police brutality

against minorities.

The death unleashed a wave of outrage and

frustration among African Americans and has led many Americans

whites to confront the way in which their own prejudices and privileges

have contributed to persistent racism.

In many cities across the country, protests have

been remarkably diverse.

And less than three weeks after Floyd’s death,

there are some indications of real change in society.

A recent CNN poll showed that 67% of

Americans believe that the criminal justice system favors whites,

from 51% in 2016.

In addition, it noted that two thirds of the

Americans see racism as a “big problem” in society, in the face of

about half of those who responded in October 2016.

Trump has had a tense relationship for years

with the African-American community.

In the early 1970s, the Department

of Justice sued him along with his father for violating fair housing laws

By discriminating against African American applicants, for years he defended the false

accusation that Obama was not born in the United States, and in private discussions

with White House advisers he referred to Haiti and African nations as

“shit” countries.

According to its critics, this past supposes that

It should come as little surprise to how you have responded to rising

protests against persistent racism in the United States.

“What we are seeing right now is just the

extension of what you have always felt, “said the Democratic representative of

Ohio Marcia Fudge. “He is showing all his prejudices and all his

leanings at a time when a royal leader would be trying to unite the

nation”.