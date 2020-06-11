WASHINGTON – In a moment of national reflection about
of racism in the United States, its president, Donald Trump, is increasingly a
mere spectator.
It was not on the pews of the churches of
Minneapolis or Houston to fire George Floyd, the African American whose
Death sparked protests across the country. He has not spoken publicly about how
the way he died while being detained by the police has shaken the
awareness of millions of Americans of all races.
And it has played down the notion of racism
systemic in law enforcement, repeatedly siding with the
police in front of protesters.
In doing this, Trump turns to many of the
same personal and political instincts that helped him gain the support of
Disgruntled, mostly white, Americans in the 2016 election.
However, he seems to be falling behind with
with respect to an increasing majority of citizens, including some of their
supporters in politics, sports and popular culture, who see the death of Floyd
as a clear turning point in the nation’s tense racial history.
This not only raises doubts about the position of
Trump less than five months from the presidential election, but he defies
also the expectations that, in the modern era and beyond its trends
policies, American presidents will advocate for equality,
especially in times of racial unrest.
“What we have seen since Donald Trump
became president is a complete rejection of that rule, and that remains
true to this day, “said Russell Riley, professor and co-chair of the
Presidential Oral History Program at the Miller Center, University of
Virginia.
For some of the president’s critics, his
rhetoric, the policies it has tried to implement, and the simple fact of its
Election are central to the racism discussions that are taking place
developing in the country.
Trump, who spoke of the existence of “good
people on both sides ”in a confrontation between white supremacists and
Counter-protesters at the 2017 mobilizations in Charlottesville, Virginia,
he appears to have emboldened racist elements in the country, although he has said that
disapproves of the supremacists.
Many republicans and other entities with strong
Links to Trump’s most ardent supporters have passed the past three
years dealing with how to account for that reality. But this week,
some have taken steps forward without waiting for the leader’s signals.
On Wednesday, NASCAR, which has a base of
followers in Trump’s fiefdoms in the south banned the Confederate flag in
their careers and locations.
The announcement came shortly after the
President said that his government “will not even consider” renamed 10 bases
Army officers named after Confederate Army officers, a
as Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he was open to
argue.
White House advisers have had
problems with the current role of the president, especially since many of his
statements after Floyd’s death have only fueled tensions,
including his threats to send the army to the states to stop the
protests.
Some of his collaborators contemplated a
speech to the nation on race but they felt there was little Trump
could say accordingly at this time.
“A speech that showed empathy, compassion,
listen, reconciliation, a way forward … it wouldn’t have been too much
late, ”said Meena Bose, presidential historian at Hofstra University.
“A speech that does not do that may be worse than the absence of speech.”
Some of Trump’s efforts to get into
The conversation about racism and police brutality has been uneven, in the
Best of cases.
Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd said that the
The president’s phone call was “very brief” and “he didn’t even give me the
opportunity to speak. ”
Philonise Floyd however praised the one she received
from Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate for November, who
He also met with the family and recorded a video message that was shown on
Tuesday’s funeral.
On Wednesday, Trump participated in a round table.
with a handful of his African-American supporters, including the secretary
of Housing, Ben Carson.
But instead of asking them about their experience,
the assistants took turns to praise the president.
“Mr. president it’s been little short of historical
for black America, “said Kareem Lanier, co-president of Urban
Revitalization Coalition Inc.
Floyd died on Memorial Day in Wars
when a white agent pinned him to the ground pressing his knee on
Floyd’s neck for several minutes, while the other police officers
those present did not intervene.
The incident was filmed on video and caused
mobilizations in the country and around the world for police brutality
against minorities.
The death unleashed a wave of outrage and
frustration among African Americans and has led many Americans
whites to confront the way in which their own prejudices and privileges
have contributed to persistent racism.
In many cities across the country, protests have
been remarkably diverse.
And less than three weeks after Floyd’s death,
there are some indications of real change in society.
A recent CNN poll showed that 67% of
Americans believe that the criminal justice system favors whites,
from 51% in 2016.
In addition, it noted that two thirds of the
Americans see racism as a “big problem” in society, in the face of
about half of those who responded in October 2016.
Trump has had a tense relationship for years
with the African-American community.
In the early 1970s, the Department
of Justice sued him along with his father for violating fair housing laws
By discriminating against African American applicants, for years he defended the false
accusation that Obama was not born in the United States, and in private discussions
with White House advisers he referred to Haiti and African nations as
“shit” countries.
According to its critics, this past supposes that
It should come as little surprise to how you have responded to rising
protests against persistent racism in the United States.
“What we are seeing right now is just the
extension of what you have always felt, “said the Democratic representative of
Ohio Marcia Fudge. “He is showing all his prejudices and all his
leanings at a time when a royal leader would be trying to unite the
nation”.