What is the post-credits scene of ‘Black Widow’ about?

July 9, Natacha will finally arrive

Does ‘Black Widow’ have a post-credits scene? It seems the answer is yes, as you might expect, and there may be more than one.

The first reactions to ‘Black Widow’ have been revealed, and along with some glowing praise for the work they did at the time Scarlett Johansson, Florence pugh and the director Cate shortland, there are some key warnings for Marvel fans about the state of the post-credits scene.

As reported by media such as Comicbook, the film will offer fun in the scene that will be seen in the credits for Marvel fans. At the same time, there seems to be some confusion as to whether there is a scene in the middle of the middle credits and a scene after it. Some suggest that in the various screenings the film may still have final parts for the theatrical release, or that a scene from the epilogue could be the “middle credits” scene that we get. Undoubtedly at least one post-credits scene there is, unsurprisingly, that as they have said on Twitter “will make the audience explode with excitement.”

Logically no spoilers are shared about what the post-credits scene of Scarlett Johansson’s solo movie is about, but Marvel fans certainly have theories. Everything from the reveal of Natasha Romanoff alive after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ or even the character of Yelena (Florence pugh) picking up the baton from the new Black Widow, or even the introduction of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, is on the table in fan chat threads.

The movie’s post-credits scene is particularly interesting because the movie is set between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, a good starting point given that we already know what his fate was in ‘Endgame’ . So this post-credits scene is critical to what happens to the character from here, or what remains of Natasha’s legacy from now on.

The Marvel Studios movies have carried on the tradition of the post-credits scene. Without a doubt, it will be cathartic for many to finally see ‘Black Widow’, the next installment that was going to hit theaters just before the pandemic.

‘Black Widow’ will be released in theaters July 9.

