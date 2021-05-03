What is the PISA test and how effective is it in measuring educational quality

The Ministry of Public Education in Mexico denies the possibility that the country does not participate in the OECD PISA test.

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) does not rule out the application of the PISA test, despite the controversies raised during the Morning Conference of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. After the rumor of the hypothetical departure from the country in 2021, the national authorities they completely ruled out that possibility.

PISA test: what is it and what does it evaluate?

The test of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) promotes a standard for students around the world on their acquired knowledge and skills. It is carried out every three years by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as it establishes a parameter of comparison between the member countries.

Despite the fact that the IMCO Public Policy Research Center announced that Mexico would abandon the test due to the pandemic in a statement, the Ministry of Public Education announced that it it was not the case. Since 2000, the country has participated in conjunction with 79 other countries. The 2021 will not be the exception.

This evaluation aims to have detailed and rigorous information on the reading, math and science skills that students should have. According to the 2018 results, it was learned that the 35% of Mexican students they do not have satisfactory apprenticeships in any of the three areas. The average of the other participating countries was only 13%.

The pandemic erodes education

During his daily conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured this Monday that Mexico will participate in the PISA test. Despite this, the international review has raised suspicions regarding its effectiveness.

According to the non-profit organization Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción, the OECD does not have evidence that Mexico continues to apply these tests in the first phase in the 2021 edition. In the same way, senior OECD officials pointed out that the Mexican president He has not given an answer on the matter for months.

In contrast, only Bolivia, Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua have been involved, already participating or preparing their students. Given the response of other Latin American countries, the OECD showed its concern about the Mexican case. Even more so in the context of the global health emergency, when, in his words, “education is eroding.”

