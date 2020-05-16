With the entry of PlayStation into the video game industry, Sony turned upside down a sector that at least in the field of consoles was dominated by SEGA and Nintendo. The first PlayStation dates from nothing more and nothing less than 1994. While there were many who doubted that Sony could really face two Japanese titans and authors of characters such as Super Mario or Sonic, the truth is that not only did they defend themselves tooth and nail, but they completely changed the paradigm of the video game.

1994 – Sony settles into the console market with its first PlayStation

PSX Logo | Sony

Every self-respecting console has a recognizable logo. The first logo of PlayStation was born from the designer’s hands Manabu Sakamoto. A brand that is recognizable worldwide by anyone who has owned – or not – a PlayStation. In the logo we can see the P (in red) and a slightly inverted S in blue, green and yellow tones. The logo not only starred in the machine, but years later it also did the same with its clothing line and even special editions of later machines.

2000 – Sony consolidates as the most important company in video games with PS2

PS2 Logo | Sony

After an overwhelming success with PSX, Sony launched PlayStation 2 in 2000, the console that would become the best-selling of its generation and also in the history of the industry. The absence of curves was evident for the logo, this time betting on straight lines and 90 degree angles. Violet and bluish tones were chosen for the new logo. Few are those who have not had a PS2 or at least tried it once in their lives.

2006 – PlayStation 3 had several logos, although maintaining its resounding success

PS3 Logo | Sony

Little did Sony care that in the previous generation, Microsoft also wanted its share of the pie with Xbox. Six years later and with the entry into the homes of the FULL HD televisions, the Japanese company launched PlayStation 3. A platform that left us lasting memories and a logo that featured several versions, although less charismatic than the previous ones. At first, the design of the letters seen in the SpiderMan saga was chosen. With the arrival of PlayStation 3 Slim, Sony preferred to choose an aspect much more similar to the version of PsOne, the smaller edition of PSX.

2013 – Sony returned to betting on the classic logo, keeping its unbeatable intact

PS4 | Defconplay

While PlayStation 3 was not a failure, with the arrival in 2013 of Playstation 4 Sony will once again be crowned the most successful platform of the latest generation. Regarding the logo, the company combined both the style of the first PlayStation – with the famous inverted P and S – as well as the latest PS3 design, but this time adding number 4. Blue became the main color.

2020 – Conservative logo, revolutionary technology

PS5 Logo | Sony

At the end of 2020 it will hit the market Playstation 5, a console called to completely revolutionize the sector. Your controller will incorporate all kinds of new features such as haptic technology and other features in terms of sound. If we talk about the logo, Sony did not want to beat around the bush. PS5 will have a logo identical to that of PlayStation 4, but this time leaving aside the blue color and betting on black.