What is the origin of Shooting Brake cars?

At Diariomotor we are constantly talking about cars with the surname Shooting Brake… but the reality is that they are simply pseudo-family versions of four-door coupes – another debatable name in itself – and dynamic orientation. The Shooting Brake name is much older than these marketing exercises, and although it is commonly used to define two-door station wagons, it has its origins in the early nineteenth century. What the hell does the original term refer to?

The term was born designating a horse carriage with space for weapons, intended for hunting.

The term Shooting Brake refers to horse carriages for hunting excursions. Its origin is British, how could it be otherwise. A brake then referred to a horse-drawn carriage, originally used to tame “strong-spirited” horses. A shooting brake was simply a horse-drawn carriage – generally adapted from a carriage with longitudinal benches – adapted to carry weapons and hunting implements. Hunting was the favorite sport of the wealthiest British classes, Lords and Sirs.

For more than a century it was the only meaning for shooting brake, but everything changed with the arrival of the internal combustion engine. In its first decades, the automobile was owned almost exclusively by the upper classes, whose hobbies had not varied much. It was common for many upper-class customers to order cars with special bodywork – a time when every car was custom-built – to be able to go hunting comfortably. They were generally super-luxury vehicles, for example, precious Rolls-Royce.

It was not until the 50-60s that the current meaning was born: a two-door family member.

Some vehicles without roofs and windows, used in the first safari in history, also received this name. Already in the 30s of the 20th century, the estate car was born. Translated into Spanish as a family car or station wagon, their original reason for being was that they were as capable of carrying weapons on a hunting excursion as they were of carrying suitcases and passengers to the station. An evolution of the original shooting brake, which from then on was limited to the current niche: two-door coupes with estate car.

The 60s and 70s were the time when what we know today as a shooting brake was conceived. Some wealthy gentleman decided to order a coupe with a special body for hunting and a much more practical, but equally attractive vehicle was born. For example, the Ferrari 330 GT Shooting Brake that accompanies this text – and owned by Jay Kay, bandleader Jamiroquai and purebred petrolhead – is the perfect definition of this vehicle: based on a Ferrari 330 GT Coupé, Vignale he bodied the rear with the shapes of a family, in search of more space and distinction.

Today Shooting Brake is applied to simple relatives. It’s just marketing.

As it only applied to coupes, shooting brakes acquired a halo of distinction and elegance, which has remained in the popular imagination to this day. At least for car fans. One of the first mass production shooting brakes was the Volvo P1800 ES, based on the beautiful Volvo P1800 two-door. In the United States, this type of body had already been tested, without excessive commercial success. However, several prototypes based on muscle cars were produced.

And we come to the present. During the years leading up to this decade, only special shooting brake-type bodies were produced, unless the Volvo C30 is considered a shooting brake – at heart it was just a heartfelt homage to the Volvo P1800 ES. And so someone at Mercedes decided to call a Shooting Brake semi-station wagon version of the Mercedes CLS. I won’t be the one to throw rocks at the roof of estate cars, but in truth, it was just a more trunk version of a four-door “coupe” – a sleeker, lower-profile four-door in itself.

The more traditional shooting brakes are exclusive cars, of very limited production and high prices.

Shortly thereafter, the Mercedes CLA, the younger brother of the Mercedes CLS, received its own Shooting Brake version, which is still on sale today. Shooting Brake is the name used by Volkswagen to designate the family version of the Arteon, and the Kia Proceed was launched as the “shooting brake” version of the Kia Ceed range. Brands like Audi They have been launching prototypes with the name Shooting Brake for years, which are still somewhat more practical versions of compact cars, sports cars or SUVs. So far, Audi retains Sportback as a trade name.

Fortunately, there are still Shooting Brakes in style, like the beautiful Aston Martin Vanquish designed by Zagato, of very high price and very limited production. In addition, there are also exclusive shooting brake-type bodies, based on cars such as the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. In truth, these are the cars that should proudly wear this unique surname. Where is the border between a classic shooting brake and the current meaning? Really, where marketing departments want to put it.