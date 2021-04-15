What is the origin of King Kong’s ax in Godzilla vs. Kong? It is not a casual tool – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

From the earliest previews of Godzilla vs. Kong already became clear that the King of the Monsters atomic powers were far superior to the strength of the King of the Apes. However, the gorilla has a secret weapon. A giant ax capable of repelling reptile rays. What exactly is this weapon and what is its origin?

During the middle of the film, the team hired by Apex leads Kong to the entrance of the Hollow Earth with the intention of guiding them to the interior of the planet thanks to his genetic memory, which makes him recognize it as the home of his ancestors. Upon arrival, the gorilla feels at home and begins to explore the territory until he finds an ancestral temple.

Inside it he finds a gigantic ax that appears to be made from one of Godzilla’s scales. Without hesitating for a second, Kong wields it furiously, as if he already recognized the weapon – which he also uses to charge the atomic energy of the temple – in which there is also a huge throne that, at some point, belonged to the king of the giant gorillas .

Far from being a casual tool, Kong uses the ax first to fight Godzilla, and later to dismember Mechagodzilla thanks to the atomic charge provided by the reptile. And it is that, as the scriptwriter of Godzilla vs. Kong, the weapon hides many secrets, and it will be a key element in future installments of the MonsterVerse, if they ever happen.

In an interview with Collider, screenwriter Max Borenstein explained that the intention of introducing the ax was to tell its story “implicitly, but not specifically”, revealing that it is part of the King Kong species, but without giving details of how it was used. created or who previously belonged to.

“To me, Godzilla’s scales have that conductive radioactive quality, and the early Kongs lived in a kind of evolved civilization, to the extent that primates can,” Borenstein said. “They used simple tools, and they used the backbone of a Godzilla creature to create the ax. Sure, there are more weapons like that, but the ax gives the impression of being the scepter of a king, and that’s the fun thing, ”he added.

Two key pieces of information can be extracted from his words. One is that, as hinted in the movie, the ax belonged to Kong’s ancestors who inhabited the Hollow Earth. Specifically, the King of the Apes, who is currently none other than the primate considered the Eighth Wonder of the World.

The second is that the scriptwriter refers to the origin of the scale as “a Godzilla creature”, which means that it does not have to be specifically from the King of the Monsters, but, again, from some type of reptile ancestor . The MonsterVerse has already clarified that the fight between the two titans is millennial, and now it remains to be seen if their rivalry will continue to be explored in future films.

