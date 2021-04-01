What is the Olympic torch and its meaning in the Olympic Games

The Olympic torch has a meaning in the Olympic Games. We tell you what it is, who transports it and everything you need to know about it

Every four years we hear about the Olympic fire, but do you know what is the Olympic torch and that meaning It has? It is a symbol of the Olympic Games, along with the flag and the hoops, and it has a great story behind it.

Before each edition of the games begins, the olympic fire travels a journey in which many people participate and that excites people from all over the world. This tradition comes from ancient times that marks the opening of the Olympic Games.

First of all, the Olympic torch is a symbol that comes from Ancient Greece and represents when Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to humanity.

Why is the Olympic torch lit?

In the Ancient Greece there was a tradition of maintaining a fire lit during the Olympics; However, for many years this was not done until it was taken up again in the Amsterdam 1928 edition, although it was until 1936 when relays were started to transport it.

In that year, Carl Diem, president of the organizing committee of the Berlin games, proposed that the Olympic flame be lit at Olympia and the IOC accepted.

Since then, it has been a tradition to light the torch in Olympia and for it to arrive at the venue where the sporting event is held in the Olympic cauldron, as it was previously lit in the same place.

The Olympic Charter states that the olympic flame is the one that is lit in Olympia with International Olympic Committee (IOC), while the torch is portable or a replica also approved by them in which the Olympic fire is transported.

It also establishes that no torch, cauldron or anything that has the Olympic flame may not be used again in any place after the closing of the games, unless authorized by the IOC.

Olympic flame tour

Yes, every four years the torch travels from Olympia to the venue where the Olympics are held. The route varies by location, but the flame is lit in Olympia, where women in ancient Greek clothing perform a ceremony; from there he travels to Athens, where he arrives at the Panathinaikó stadium.

From there, the organizing country plans what will be the torch run until it reaches the Olympic cauldron on opening day. This is done a few months before the competition starts.

Originally, the torch relay was done by athletes, but with the passage of time children, the elderly or people with disabilities have also been allowed to participate.

Of course, a well-known figure is the one who lights the cauldron, which is one of the most anticipated moments during the opening ceremony. Some characters who have had the privilege of lighting the cauldron are Antonio Rebollo, Muhammad Ali, among others. Although it was in Mexico 68 when a woman did it for the first time: Enrique Basilio.

In the history of modern olympic games There have been five special tours of the torch: that of peace after World War II, the classic relay in Rome (which connected Athens and this city), that of Mexico 68 that represented Christopher Columbus’s trip from Europe to America, that of Seoul 88 and that of Athens 2004 to commemorate that the games would be in their place of origin.

The torch to Tokyo 2020

For the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which take place a year later due to the covid-19 pandemic, the route has a concept: “Hope lights our way”, which seeks to support the Japanese.

For this reason, the torch will be exhibited in various places in Japan, starting with the J-Village National Training Center in Fukushima Prefecture. Although the Olympic flame was lit on March 12, 2020, this tour of Japan began on March 25, 2021. The Olympic torch relay can be seen live here.