While at Mexico the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell The challenges that the professional leagues will have to overcome for the resumption of training and games are not yet structured. In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expert of Covid-19, granted an interview with Peter King in which he gave his opinion on the situations that the coronavirus within the season of Nfl.

King asked about scenarios that could be faced as a team that one night after playing a game, registered four players infected by the new coronavirus, to which Fauce replied:

“You have a problem there,” he said. “You know why? Because it’s likely that if four of them are positive and have been hanging around together, the others that are negative are really positive. So I mean, if you have an outlier [solo un jugador da positivo]I think you could get away. But once you end up having a situation where it seems to spread within a team, you have a real problem. You have to turn it off. “

The specialist emphasized that it does not matter if the athlete has symptoms or not, even if he is one of the biggest stars in the league, he must be in quarantine for at least two weeks. “Absolutely, absolutely,” he said. Fauci. “It would be bad medical practice to put him on the field, absolutely.”

You can read: “Patriots owner auctions his Super Bowl ring”

The interview with Fauci was enlightening, if only to reinforce what most people in United States Those who care about being informed about this coronavirus are thinking right now: We don’t know the future. Anthony Fauci neither does he know the future.

The teams of the Nfl They prepare to write letters for the players to sign that there is no responsibility on the part of the teams in case they contract the virus and accept that they must remain isolated for two weeks if they test positive.

.