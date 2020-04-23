Section
What is the NFL Draft and how will teams select?
Every spring brings hope for the teams of the NFLEspecially for those who ended up with losing marks the previous season. The NFL Draft takes place in April and is the opportunity for teams to improve with college players considered to be the most talented in the world.
NFL teams develop their player rosters using three methods: hiring free agents, exchanging their players for players from other teams, and recruiting college students who have declared themselves eligible for the NFL Draft.
Read also: Draft 2020 remotely tests the NFL
The Draft is a three-day celebration in which the 32 teams take turns selecting these players for seven rounds.
This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Draft will be held remotely with all teams working remotely and even the commissioner Roger Goodell will welcome you from the basement of your home.
The Bengals are the team to select first in each of the seven rounds as they are the worst-performing team last season.
Round 1
1. Cincinnati
2. Washington
3. Detroit
4. NY Giants
5. Miami
6. LA Chargers
7. Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Jacksonville
10. Cleveland
11. NY Jets
12. Las Vegas
13. San Francisco f / IND
14. Tampa Bay
15. Denver
16. Atlanta
17. Dallas
18. Miami f / PIT
19. Las Vegas f / CHI
20. Jacksonville f / LAR
21. Philadelphia
22. Minnesota f / BUF
23. New England
24. New Orleans
25. Minnesota
26. Miami f / HOU
27. Seattle
28. Baltimore
29. Tennessee
30. Green Bay
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City
Some of the equipment like Buffalo Bills They have no selection in the first round because they previously changed it for some negotiation that involved players.
Draft 2020 was planned to be held in Las Vegas where this season the Raiders will play at home while moving from Oakland.
With the sports industry paralyzed, the Draft brings the unexpected or surprise factor that currently does not exist in sports when leagues and championships are stopped.
ESPN and NFL Network will be in charge of the broadcast that invites at 7:00 p.m. Mexico City.
Read also: Draft first pick is not always guaranteed in the NFL
Breadcrumb:
HomeNFL
Read more: Read more.