Section

Universal Sports ›American Football

Image

Pie for the photo of this note or for the related video.

AP

Title:

What is the NFL Draft and how will teams select?

Short title

How does the NFL Draft work?

Abbreviated summary for central column

This year the Draft will be held remotely with all teams working remotely

Summary

This year the Draft will be held remotely with all teams working remotely

Submitted by: Submitted 1 hour 41 min ago by oscar.torres.Post date: 10:27 amLast modified: 11:23 am

Author

Universal Sports

Author: oscar.torres

Body

Every spring brings hope for the teams of the NFLEspecially for those who ended up with losing marks the previous season. The NFL Draft takes place in April and is the opportunity for teams to improve with college players considered to be the most talented in the world.

NFL teams develop their player rosters using three methods: hiring free agents, exchanging their players for players from other teams, and recruiting college students who have declared themselves eligible for the NFL Draft.

Read also: Draft 2020 remotely tests the NFL

The Draft is a three-day celebration in which the 32 teams take turns selecting these players for seven rounds.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Draft will be held remotely with all teams working remotely and even the commissioner Roger Goodell will welcome you from the basement of your home.

The Bengals are the team to select first in each of the seven rounds as they are the worst-performing team last season.

Round 1

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. NY Giants

5. Miami

6. LA Chargers

7. Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. NY Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco f / IND

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami f / PIT

19. Las Vegas f / CHI

20. Jacksonville f / LAR

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota f / BUF

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami f / HOU

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

Some of the equipment like Buffalo Bills They have no selection in the first round because they previously changed it for some negotiation that involved players.

Draft 2020 was planned to be held in Las Vegas where this season the Raiders will play at home while moving from Oakland.

With the sports industry paralyzed, the Draft brings the unexpected or surprise factor that currently does not exist in sports when leagues and championships are stopped.

ESPN and NFL Network will be in charge of the broadcast that invites at 7:00 p.m. Mexico City.

Read also: Draft first pick is not always guaranteed in the NFL

Tags

NFL Draft



NFL

Field Collection Highlights

Featured Note

Draft 2020 remotely tests the NFL

Picture Style

Miniature

Featured Note

Draft first pick isn’t always a guarantee in the NFL

Picture Style

Miniature

Featured Note

When and where to watch the NFL Draft 2020?

Picture Style

Miniature

Title minute by minute

What is the NFL Draft and how will teams select?

Opening Image

opening_image

Open Image Style

Large Image

Hide facebook comments

Do not show image on home left side

0

Breadcrumb:







HomeNFL



Read more: Read more.