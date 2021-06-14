What is the Nexus (Nexus) in Marvel movies and series?

Warning, this article has spoilers for the first episode of the series “Loki”

The term Nexo (or Nexus in English) it was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Episode 7 of the “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” series as the name of an antidepressant in the advertisement that included that episode. The ad narration claimed that this drug “works to bring you back to your reality, or the reality of your choosing,” possibly heralding a multiverse-based story arc for Phase 4. After it wasn’t given much more prominence in that Marvel series, this term has been recovered for the first chapter of the “Loki” series.

What is an event in the Nexus (Nexus)?

As explained in the animated video narrated by Miss Minutes for the Agency for Temporal Variation (AVT / TVA) in the series “Loki”, an event in the Nexus is any event that causes someone to deviate of the Sacred Timeline created by the Guardians of Time. The Guardians of Time are three ancient beings who lived through a multiversal war. They created the Sacred Timeline to prevent the existence of a multiverse and prevent a multiverse war from repeating itself. An event in the Nexus can occur simply by arriving at work or with events as important as stealing an Infinity Stone. That is, an act triggers an event in the nexus, which can cause the timeline to branch out into insanity.

AVT exists as a means of maintaining that timeline and punishing “variants,” that is, those whose actions have triggered the events in the Nexus and who may lead to another multiversal war taking place.

Time travel sparks events in the Nexus

At the time we made an important explanation of the multiverses, dimensions and time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to what we knew up to that moment from the UCM. Briefly summarizing, this has been seen primarily in “Avengers: Endgame”, where the Avengers traveled to the past to retrieve the Infinity Stones before they were destroyed by Thanos.

The film openly rejected the rules of time travel posed by previous films, such as Back to the Future, in which changes in the past altered the future (or the present, depending on how we want to see it). However, beyond the immutability of the present, little seemed clear or consistent in the ‘Endgame’ explanations of time travel. The Old Woman (Tilda Swinton) explains that by extracting the Infinity Stones, the Avengers disrupt the flow of time, creating divergent timelines. However, there is some disagreement – not just among fans, but among ‘Endgame’ writers and directors – over whether any alteration of the past would lead to the creation of an alternate timeline or whether this only occurs when the Stones are removed. of the Infinite of time. This has also sparked disagreements over whether the elder Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) traveled between the MCU’s main timeline and an alternate universe as a result of his stay in the past.

Different explanations of time travel have been given in the movie and outside of it, bringing more confusion than clarity. Since time travel and alternate timelines will play a fundamental role in “Loki,” the series has tried to clarify this issue further. That animated Miss Minutes movie makes it clear that any alteration of the course of time, no matter how small, produces an alternative timeline. This leads us to think that time travel within the MCU will always create new realities.

Events in the Nexus that have occurred in the MCU

Because of the above, we ran into different events in the Nexus because of “Avengers: Endgame.” Thus, the time travel of the Avengers has caused different divergences, not only the escape of Loki, also that the Thanos of 2014 ends in 2023 or Steve Rogers’ decision to spend a lifetime with Peggy Carter in a past time, among other.

It is unknown if the AVT did anything about any of those other potential divergences. However, in Loki’s trial it was said that Avengers time travel should always occur, that is, it was marked on the Sacred Timeline, which can certainly cause some uncertainty. This certainly seems like confirmation that Steve Rogers’ life in the past occurred within the main MCU timeline, a theory that the directors of ‘Endgame’ had previously ruled out. If not, it would be logical to assume that Steve was apprehended by the AVT. Of course, recently the writer of “Loki” has dropped that we may see something of Steve’s journey in future episodes of the series.

Be that as it may, the rules seemed to be clear in regards to Loki, establishing the workings of time and the alternate realities to be explored in the series. And with upcoming movies like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” poised to push the boundaries of reality, “Loki” may just set the stage for many MCU stories to come.