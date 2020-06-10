The Council of Ministers of this Tuesday -the first face-to-face Since the coronavirus crisis began, he has approved a royal decree law that regulates what life will be like once the state of alarm ends.

The measures, according to Salvador Illa, will be in effect until the Executive declares that “the health crisis has ended.” It should be remembered that this exceptional situation is going to spread until June 21 but, from phase 3, the autonomous presidents can request the Government to end the de-escalation plan and stop being ruled by the state of alarm.

The areas affected by this royal decree law are as diverse as the day-to-day life of citizens. It includes from the mandatory use of the masks in certain cases to the conditions in which we will travel on public transport or the conditions that will govern restaurants and shops. It also includes the actions that the territories and the government itself must carry out in the event of a possible outbreak.

Will it be mandatory to use the mask?

Yes, in the street, outdoor spaces and closed places for public use as long as it is not possible to maintain the safety distance of 1.5 meters. They should be worn by all persons over 6 years of age who do not suffer from respiratory problems or whose use is contraindicated for health reasons. The fines for not complying with this provision, they can reach up to 100 euros and the communities and municipalities will be responsible for carrying out the functions of surveillance, inspection and control.

In addition, the mask will also be mandatory in the public transport, the plane, the ship, the bus and the railroad. In the case of vehicles up to 9 seats (including the driver), the protective element will have to be worn if the occupants do not live together in the same home.

Under what conditions will you work in companies?

The adoption of hygiene and prevention measures is contemplated, such as organization of jobs and redesign of shifts to avoid possible crowds.

Similar initiatives will also be applied in commercial, hospitality and restaurant establishments.

How long will transport companies have to store passenger data?

A minimum of four weeks. They must keep both the information of the users and the seat they have occupied in order to “guarantee the traceability” of contacts in the event that one of the passengers tests positive for coronavirus.

In this sense, the Executive enables the competent authority to adapt these requirements to the particularities of the ships and cruises.

What does COVID-19 imply as an “urgently required declaration” disease?

That all administrations and centers – both public and private – that depend on them must provide the competent authority with the data necessary for monitoring and surveillance of the epidemiological situation.

In the same way, they will have to communicate the information to the Ministry when they emergency situations for public health with the aim of coordinating the response and strengthening the National Health System. In this sense, they have to design a contingency plan that guarantees the availability of personnel and hospital beds in these circumstances.

In parallel, once a suspicious case, the autonomous communities have to guarantee that at all levels of assistance a PCR or another molecular diagnostic test to the patient “as soon as possible” since the symptoms are known.

What will happen to nursing homes?

The autonomies will have to write specific contingency plans on nursing homes or those with special needs, as well as ensuring coordination between these centers and the health system.

Who will decide when you can go to the stadiums to watch matches of the Professional Soccer League and the ACB?

The Higher Sports Council, after consulting with the Ministry of Health, the autonomous communities and the entity that organizes the competition.

In this area, Salvador Illa has pointed out that the decision has to be homogeneous for all teams: “They have to play in the same conditions in all stadiums.”

How does the Government intend to guarantee the availability of essential medicines?

Through the information collected by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), which will collect the stock and production data provided by manufacturers and “eventually” may prioritize the development of products that “best suits to deal with the pandemic.”

In this sense, the AEMPS is empowered to give licenses to guarantee the production of the necessary medicines and protection products.