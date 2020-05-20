Influencers and especially celebrities are the ones who set the tone on social networks, and those who normally popularize all kinds of challenges. These can be of any kind, so there are both entertainment and slightly more dangerous activities.

In this context, the Ab Crack challenge arose, and has been replicated by hundreds of people. But what are the dangers of ab crack?

What is ab crack

First, we must know what this challenge that causes a sensation on Instagram consists of. Ab crack consists of trying to achieve the formation of a vertically sunken line that starts from the base of the chest and ends at the navel, according to an article from the Vitónica health portal.

This line would separate the abdomen in 2, and there are several artists and models who lead the challenge, exhibiting this line on their body.

Why is it dangerous

It is not wrong to want to improve physical appearance, achieve dreamy abs and slim down. However, this new challenge can be dangerous because it can cause some physical problems.

While having this line sunk is not the dangerous thing in itself, what can be harmful is the way, or ways to get it. To achieve this figure, we may try everything: from an extreme and demanding exercise routine to unsafe methods.

Photo: Pixabay

One of the problems that it can generate is that of abdominal diastasis. This problem is that the alba line is damaged, which is precisely the line that separates both sides of the abdomen.

The point is that this dawn line is to a certain extent fragile. Which can cause abdominal diastasis to cause a hernia in the tissues, in addition to affecting and causing damage to the internal organs behind the girdle of the abdomen.

That is why we must avoid practices that put our health and physical integrity at risk, since some of this damage could even be permanent. It is always better to train at our own pace and focus on realistic and achievable goals based on our abilities.

