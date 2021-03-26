What is the new benefit that Costco added for its members



Only Costco members living in the US can purchase audiobooks from Costco’s new online store.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

Costco has a new benefit for its members, and it is sure to be especially appreciated by those who like to read, and that is the company has already started selling audiobookss.

Costco didn’t formally announce this new venture, and it’s still unclear how long the warehouse’s audiobook store has been online.

After purchasing audiobooks from the Costco website, members can listen to them through a free app, which appears to have been released this month.

At this time, only Costco members living in the US can purchase audiobooks on the site.

Books are usually offered in bundles and sell for between $ 10 and $ 45.. For example, you can find a three-book package for $ 10, as well as a collection of biographies for $ 29.99, as reported in Eat This, Not That.

The news of the new audiobook store comes as experts predict that there will be an increase in the prices of memberships at Costco.

The last price increase took place in 2017, and they usually occur every five and a half years.

