What is the most talkative?

According to Erich Jarvis, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University (New York), animals can be divided into two large groups: non-vocal learners and vocal learners. That is, those animals that They learn to vocalize by imitating sounds.

Thus, according to Livescience, only a small group of animals enter the field of vocal learning: humans, some songbirds, and various mammals, such as dolphins, whales, or elephants.

But what is the most talkative animal? As the researcher argues, the dolphins take the crown. “If you are ever in the water with the dolphins there is hardly ever silence, it is always vocalizing,” explained Arik Kershenbaum, a zoologist at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

Now, scientists dedicate part of their research to study what animals can teach us about human language. Therefore, they have identified certain genetic mutations in songbirds that could shed light on how speech disorders occur in people.

Emma Bryce. (2021). What is the chattiest animal? Live Science.