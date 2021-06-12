What is the most prominent road tourist destination in Europe?

Do you want to do a long road trip and you don’t know where? Are you excited to drive the car kilometers and kilometers enjoying the journey? If this is your case, an investigation has revealed where the most outstanding asphalt routes in Europe as an inspiration for future trips. Because there is a lot of frustration accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic, and having a getaway through the Old Continent in mind can be key.

This investigation has been carried out by Sling using data from Pinterest to analyze more than 650 destinations popular in Europe. The study ranked the hottest places to take a road trip based on the number of dashboards built in the app for each location, as an inspiration for future trips. Keep in mind that this portal is like life itself, a place is popular the more visibility it receives from people.

Cornwall

Now, where has the gold been placed in this study? Cornwall. Yes, that county in the rugged south-western tip of England has been crowned the most “pin” destination for road trips, with 78 dedicated boards. Known as the Cornish Riviera, it comprises stunning moorland and beaches with crystal clear seas. The scenic coastline has also seen a spike in Google searches, with a 50% increase from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Tuscany It ranked second in the research with 30 boards, attracting visitors for its architecture, history, and Renaissance art. In addition, its diverse countryside with beautiful mountain ranges and olive groves offer diverse opportunities to explore new places for all types of travelers. Italy topped the list for having the highest number of road trip locations among the top 15, and Amalfi, Rome, Sicily Y Florence they also appear as the top road trip locations.

North Coast 500, Scotland

With 22 boards, the Cordillera de los Pyrenees offers hiking trails to ski resorts, as well as spectacular scenery. Within the UK, North Coast 500 from Scotland is another popular option, with 18 Pinterest boards dedicated to this 830-kilometer Scottish route. Apparently it’s better than the ring road in Iceland and the fairytale Romantic Road of Bavaria. The Scottish road trip also went viral on TikTok, with multiple hashtags racking up over 16 million views.

“After a year of putting our travel plans on hold, we wanted to provide some inspiration for when the restrictions are eased,” he says. Olivia dunn, Honda’s communications director. “With Pinterest, we were able to analyze some of the most scenic vacations that can be taken by car for those looking to explore some of the most beautiful destinations in Europe. We hope this list provides a much-needed wanderlust for all travel enthusiasts. ”

List of the best “pinned” locations for road trips:

Rome (17) Sicily (17) Barcelona (17) Ring Road, Iceland (16) Romantic Road, Germany (16) Florence (12) French Riviera (12) Algarve (11) Bavaria (11) Coastal Atlantic Route, Ireland (10)

Source: Honda

Photo gallery:

Photos