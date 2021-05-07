What is the most popular One Piece character worldwide?

They have done a macro survey to find out which One Piece character is the most popular and fans from all over the world have answered.

Comics Eiichirō Oda They began to be published in 1997 and still continue today the adventures of the pirate crew of One piece. If this series is identified by something, it is by the number of great characters it has, whether they are main, secondary or even that appear very briefly. But which one is the most popular of all?

The event has been followed with great interest, since you could vote for one character per day and you could continuously see the three who were leading in real time, both globally and by region. Even the creator of One Piece, Eiichirō Oda, thanked the fans for the high participation. The result can be seen in this video.

Who was the winner?

From the list of the 100 most popular there is a clear winner, since Luffy has obtained more than 1,600,000 votes, followed by Zoro Y Nami. Although if we review the votes for different regions, the positions may vary. As Nami it is the one most liked in continents such as Europe or South America. While Zoro it has achieved number one in Africa and the Middle East.



What is this series about?

One piece is the story of a world that is mainly covered with water and the protagonists are the band of pirates from the Straw hat. Your leader is Luffy who pretends to be the king of the Pirates, although he will face other gangs and the Navy, which will make them live great adventures. But there are also some objects called the devil’s fruits that when someone takes them, they obtain great power. Luffy for example, he can turn his body into rubber, although he evolves and enhances his abilities as the story progresses.

The comics are accompanied by a great animated series and Netflix wants to prepare a live action version of One piece. Although due to the complexity and longevity of the plot, it seems something very complicated.

What is your favorite character? Leave us your comments below.