These days it is noticeable that Spring has already entered, because it is warm, and Easter is just around the corner in what is the first great vacation date of the year before summer. But it is also noted that the period to file the 2019 Income statement has started, because in the App Store store, The most downloaded free application is precisely that of the Tax Agency.

During the first week of the month, from April 1 to 7, The Plague Inc. application has been the most downloaded of the paid iPhone applications in the App Store, while as we say the Tax Agency app is the most downloaded success of the free ones. The paid app ‘Procreate’ and the free Twist Hit! have been the most downloaded for iPad.

Regarding games, Plague Inc. occupies the first position in the list of most downloaded games on iPhone, and Amaze !!! It ranks as the most popular of the free ones. On iPad, Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game this week, and Twist Hit !, the most downloaded of the free. Below we leave you the Top 10 of each of the 4 categories, both on the iPhone and the iPad:

Top Ten iPhone 1-7 April

Top 10 Free Apps

Tax agency (Tax agency)Sweatcoin – Sweat for Coins (Sweatco)Amaze !!! (Crazy Labs)Sticker Maker Studio (Tamara Vardanyan)Cl @ ve PIN (Tax agency)Instagram (Instagram)WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp)Google Maps – routes and food (Google)Youtube (Google)Run Race 3D (Good Job Games)

Top 10 Free Games

Amaze !!! (Crazy Labs)Run Race 3D (Good Job Games)Twist Hit! (SayGames)Photo roulette (Photo Roulette)Words Of Wonders: Sopa Letras (Naya Games)Color Bump 3D (Good Job Games)Brawl Stars (Supercell)Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles (Lion Studios)Pick me up (tastypill)Homescapes (Playrix Games)

Top 10 paid apps

Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)Dalgona (Kim Kyung Min)Isoland (Cottongame Network Technology)AutoSleep. Monitor your sleep (Tantsissa)Evertale (ZigZaGame)Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster)WatchChat for WhatsApp (Alexander Nowak)Afterlight 2 (Afterlight Collective)Forest (Seekrtech)WatchUp – for WhatsApp (Franz Stuber)

Top 10 Paid Games

Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)Isoland (Cottongame Network Technology)Evertale (ZigZaGame)Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster)Minecraft (Mojang)Pou (Paul Salameh)Geometry Dash (RobTop Games)Rebel Inc. (Ndemic Creations)Football Manager 2019 Mobile (Sega)Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Rockstar Games)

Top Ten iPad 1-7 April

Top 10 Free Apps

Twist Hit! (SayGames)Run Race 3D (Good Job Games)Brawl Stars (Supercell)Tax agency (Tax agency)Netflix (Netflix)HBO Spain (HBO Nordic)Calculator – Default (Beijing Free Calculator Technology)Draw it (Kwalee)Amazon Prime Video (AMZN Mobile)Youtube (Google)

Top 10 Free Games

Twist Hit! (SayGames)Run Race 3D (Good Job Games)Brawl Stars (Supercell)Draw it (Kwalee)Homescapes (Playrix Games)Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles (Lion Studios)Pick me up (tastypill)Stack Ball 3D (Azur Interactive Games)Words Of Wonders: Sopa Letras (Naya Games)Color Bump 3D (Good Job Games)

Top 10 paid apps

Procreate (Savage Interactive)GoodNotes 5 (Time Base Technology) iDoceo – teacher’s notebook (Bert Sanchis)Minecraft (Mojang)Notability (Ginger Labs)Affinity Photo (Serif Labs)Duet Display (Duet)PDF Expert from Readdle (Readdle)LumaFusion (Luma Touch)Affinity Designer (Serif Labs)

Top 10 Paid Games

Minecraft (Mojang)Rebel Inc. (Ndemic Creations)Geometry Dash (RobTop Games)Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster)Cultist Simulator (Playdigious)Incredibox (So ​​Far So Good)Pou (Paul Salameh)The Room (Fireproof Games)Stardew valley (Chucklefish)