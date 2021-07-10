What is the most beautiful Grand Prix bike for you?

I’m with my mobile watching some videos, as you already know from some strange algorithm, electronic gossip shows you things according to your tastes. Video pass, video pass and suddenly, the 500 cc two-stroke Cagiva that John Kocinsiki was driving appears, how beautiful. Seeing her, several times, I wondered

¿What are the most beautiful Grand Prix bikes? These are my three favorites, what are yours?

Suzuki RGV 500

This two-stroke is beautiful, also driven by a legendary guy like Kevin Schwantz. Do you remember his way of riding, of tracing the curves? In 1993 he won the 500cc championship, beating neither more nor less than two monsters: Rainey with his also beautiful Yamaha and Doohan with his Honda.

As you know, Schwantz was famous for his hasty braking, the Suzuki was inferior to the Yamaha and Honda in top speed, but in the curves he recovered what he lost. Kevin’s riding style and the chassis of this Suzuki made a perfect match. It often happens, as it can happen to Honda nowadays, that when a brand overturns a lot with the driving style of its star, then the other pilots have complications to pilot it .. Thus, Alex Barros among others; that later demonstrated their attitudes with the first Honda four-strokes, they were unable to tame it. The last champion on this machine ?, Roberts Jr.

It had a two-stroke engine and almost 500 cc, with 4 cylinders in V. The power was around 160-200 hp, with a weight of only 130 kg. The power to weight ratio was to scare. It used an aluminum double girder chassis. Both with its Pepsi decoration, as with Lucky’s, it was beautiful.

Cagiva C 594

Cagiva, with the Castiglioni brothers, built for me the most beautiful Grand Prix bike in history. His trajectory was quite fleeting, riding riders like John Kocinski or Doug Chandler. The C 594, had 1 victory, 8 podiums, 3 poles and 1 fastest lap between the years 94 and 95. Its engine was two-stroke, with 4 cylinders in V, it gave 185 hp at (attention) 12,500 laps, it weighed only 125 kg.

Really the previous Grand Prix Cagiva, especially the one driven by Fast Eddie or Randy Mamola, were beautiful too. The chassis of this Cagiva was mixed, it used aluminum and carbon. It had an injection cut that went up to 14,000 laps.

The legend runs from this motorcycle, a Cagiva-Ferrari designed by Tamburini. I remember the news, they were about to take advantage of the pull of the Grand Prix, to design a street bike that would have been mythical, as much as or more than the 916.

Instead, Cagiva with almost no money, decided to bet on the Cagiva Mito of 125 taking advantage of the colors of war in the Grand Prix. It is also said that Cagiva could return as an electric motorcycle brand. Let Cagiva come back, whatever it is, I like it.

Aprilia RSV 400

He could have chosen the 250 that Biaggi or Harada carried, that black beast that was precious. But I prefer (I have to choose a few and not all) for the Aprilia RSV that Doriano Romboni wore in gray.

The guru of the Noale brand Jan Witteveen, seeing that the two and a half were devastating, decided to take advantage of that cycle part and put a 410 cc engine to compete in the premier class. It shouldn’t be a bad idea when Honda came up with something similar. This two-cylinder wanted to take advantage of the lightness in exchange for a less powerful engine. The bike is really beautiful and it gave a touch to the very cool motorcycle world championship, where different motorcycle concepts faced each other. The biggest problem with this bike was reliability. In addition, it was said that its power did not reach 140 hp, those are much less than motorcycles with two more cylinders. Later to try to tackle this problem, they brought out a new 430cc engine. This Aprilia weighed only 105 kilos, but perhaps what ended the project in addition to its discreet results, was that when Honda got its “bi” outperforming the Aprilia in performance and results. Even the Japanese took the podium in some races.

Later, this Aprilia reached up to 500 cc. A certain Kenny Roberts, thought something in between, taking out a three-cylinder: the Proton. We got together in a world championship with 2,3 and 4-cylinder motorcycles.

I am sure that very beautiful Grand Prix bikes were left in the pipeline, the Honda Rothmans would be another chosen one. But I can only choose a few. What would be the most beautiful Grand Prix bike for you?