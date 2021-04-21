What is the mobile phone registry that will require you to give your biometric data in Mexico

If you have a cell phone line, you must provide data such as photo identification, fingerprints or the shape of the iris to the new mobile phone registry.

A state resolution in Mexico caused a stir despite being supposedly designed to guarantee security in the country. To get a SIM card, users would have to give their biometric data to the phone company. This invasive conditioning was called the mobile phone user registry. That’s how it works.

What is the mobile phone registry?

Photo: Getty Images

Fingerprints, facial features and the shape of the iris are some of the biometric data that he mobile phone registry aims to obtain from cell phone users. As of last Saturday, this resolution by the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador entered into force, after the creation of the National Register of Mobile Telephone Users.

The digital megaproject aims to collect the biometric data of the owners of more than 126 million telephone lines nationwide. In agreement with the State, this information will be collected to prevent users from being victims of extortion and kidnapping.

According to the president, this is a security issue. However, recent regulations caused massive protests on social networks people demanding respect for their privacy. In the same way, they expressed their discontent with various judicial remedies to cancel the draft.

We suggest: Homeland: the Mexican vaccine financed by CONACYT is in phase 1

What information does it require to function?

Photo: Getty Images

The new state resolution requires that each SIM card holder give your phone company your name, address, nationality and a photo ID. However, what truly stirred the masses was the requirement of the biometric data. Fingerprints and iris scan are among them.

If the person refuses to provide this information, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) you can immediately cancel the lines, if clients do not complete the procedure on the indicated dates. Those who already have an active line, have up to April 16, 2023 to provide the data. If the information turns out to be false, the penalty fee can rise to just under 100 US dollars.

What criticism has this resolution received?

Photo: Getty Images

As soon as the presidential decree was made public, the international organization Human Rights Watch commented the following from his official Twitter account:

“Forcing those who hire a telephone line to register their biometric data with the government is a serious violation of their privacy. The last time such a registry was created in Mexico, the data ended up for sale on the black market“.

The issue of privacy and the right to personal data is part of the debate that was opened around the mobile phone registry. Even more so because biometric information will be required, since the iris, face or fingerprint cannot changer. Once delivered to the State, this sensitive information can violate the privacy of registered persons.

Forcing users to provide this type of personal data may seem, by all accounts, a authoritarian measure by the Mexican State. To do so, in principle, they would have to have the written consent of each of the people involved; however, the government does not seem to have intentions to solve the problem in this way.

Keep reading:

US warns about the use of toxic antibacterial gel made in Mexico

INAH denounces auction of Mayan, Teotihuacan and Aztec archaeological pieces in Paris