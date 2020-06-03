The minimum income is one public aid for the most vulnerable people. Its purpose is to guarantee sufficient income so that those who are in a situation of poverty can have a decent life. In order to access it, it is necessary that the citizen does not receive any income.

This aid should not be confused with universal basic income. Although it is also financed by the State, the latter is a benefit that all citizens would have access to, not just those in vulnerable situations.

In which countries have incomes been offered to citizens?

The debate on whether it is positive to offer income to citizens or not has a long way to go. For many years different types of income have been implemented, some of which have served as a social experiment.

FinlandFor example, it carried out a pilot project with 2,000 unemployed people between the ages of 25 and 58. Every month, between 2017 and 2018, these citizens were given 560 euros. With this project, they were looking for clues about how social aid should be in this age of digitization, but also how to encourage job search and how to reduce bureaucracy. The end of this aid produced unclear conclusions: the beneficiaries improved in health and well-being, but the income did not contribute to the improvement of their employment situation.

Similar basic income projects have also been or are being carried out in Alaska, where since 1982 the Government has come to grant up to 1,800 euros per year to each citizen. In the Canadian province of Manitoba This aid was also launched between 1974 and 1979, with effects similar to those seen in Finland.

Minimum income to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus

Now, with the coronavirus crisis, the implantation of these incomes begins to be seen as a measure to curb the impact caused by the pandemic.

Along these lines and as measures similar to that of the minimum income, the United States offers families checks of about 1,100 euros per person plus about 460 euros per minor child. Bolsonaro’s Brazil, meanwhile, will give about 108 euros to every Brazilian over 18, which can be doubled if they are a single-parent family, and, in Singapore, about 71 euros a week will be given to all citizens, including children and retirees.

These are some of the countries that have already started to implement it, but in the face of this crisis created by the coronavirus, many more will be added to the list.

