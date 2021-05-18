What is the magic? Mets keep winning despite 12 injured players

Despite a conflictive start between the players of the New York Mets and injuries, the Queens have continued to score important victories at the start of the current season of MLB in 2021, those who are positioned in the first seed of the east division of the National League, with a 7-3 win-loss factor in his last ten games.

As previously mentioned, the Mets They present a chilling list of 12 players on their MLB injured list, where we can see important names such as Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergard, who have not even made their debut in 2021, in addition to others such as Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil , Brandon Nimmo, José Martínez, Kevin Pillar, Seth Lugo, Dellin Betances and Luis Gillorme.

Despite this, Mets have not stopped competing in this 2021, who after witnessing that pitch to the face of Kevin Pillar, which ends up putting him on the injured list, these that same Monday sealed a night of sadness with victory, who, hand in hand with Luis Rojas As a leader, they appear to be on their way to do battle at crucial moments in the current campaign of the MLB.

The month of April, where from its first day the campaign of the MLB, It was not a pleasant month for the Mets, who saw six games postponed, obtaining a record of 8 wins with 13 losses, changing the face completely before their game on May 18 with a mark of 10 wins against 5 losses on their first date of the current month.

A very loud case around Mets, It happened on May 3, who decided to replace their hitting coach and coach’s assistant coach, a move that has produced great results with only evidence of the leaders in offensive departments of the New York organization. Dominic Smith, who is the team’s batting average leader (.248), went from a cold average of .206 in April to .306 in mid-May.

The point of having a leader as vocal and driven as Luis Rojas, It is also an obvious case of how the core of the team is maintained in the ups and downs, who in their press conferences dresses as a leader of listening and advising rather than scolding, which is seen in their game system and , in his time as a leader in the Dominican Winter League with the Leones del Escogido, with whom he achieved a championship in 2015-16.