What is the life expectancy in Spain?

06/04/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

Life expectancy is one of the main indicators of well-being of a society. Specifically, it expresses the average number of years that a person will live from the moment they are born and it varies enormously between the different countries of the world. Spain, as evidenced by the World Bank data, has been among the top ten countries with the longest life expectancy for many years. At this time, and according to the most recent data compiled by this international organization, life expectancy in our country would be 83 years. Around 80 years old men and around 86 women.

As Manuel Franco, professor of Preventine Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alcalá de Henares, explains in the specialized environment Con Salud, the reasons for such a high life expectancy are not entirely clear, but “There are factors such as diet, the type of social problems, the absence of armed conflicts or the quality of care in the health system that influence healthy aging. ”However, and as a consequence of the current coronavirus pandemic, the life expectancy figures in our country have fallen in the case of both men and women.

Specifically, and according to research carried out by British demographers and epidemiologists, these figures have dropped from 80.45 years to 79.60 years in the case of men and from 85.99 years to 85.21 years in the case of women. As they point out from El Plural, “We would have to go back to 2012 to find similar life expectancy data”. In addition to the coronavirus, the main causes of death in our country are ischemic heart disease, Alzheimer’s, lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, breast cancer, stroke, COPD and suicide.

However, and with the vaccination plan against the coronavirus underway, the world hopes to return to a certain normality in the coming months. Removing it from the equation, and according to a new study prepared by the University of Washington, Spain could occupy the first position in the world ranking of countries with the longest life expectancy by 2040. Specifically, as they point out from National Geographic, “We will live on average a total of 85.8 years, relegating Japan, aged 85.7, to second place in the rankings “.

These figures depend on multiple conditions and would belong to the most optimistic scenario. As we have seen, life expectancy varies according to many variables, among which we find gender and country of residence. However, there are also differences between different regions within a country. In the case of Spain, and according to La Razón, “living in one municipality or another in our country can cost us up to six and a half years of life, the difference between the cities with higher and lower life expectancy“. The five with the highest are in the Community of Madrid, while cities such as La Línea de la Concepción, Ceuta or Melilla take the last positions in the national ranking.