

Cooking eggs makes nutrients like protein easier for the body to digest and absorb.

Eggs are a highly nutritious, healthy, convenient, versatile food that is very easy and quick to prepare. Cooking eggs not only makes them safer to eat and thus reduces the risk of infections from bacteria like Salmonella, it also helps make nutrients like protein easier for the body to digest and absorb.

When we say that eggs are a highly nutritious food, it is not an exaggeration. Each large egg provides a total of 6.29 grams of high-quality complete protein. They are the perfect protein source because they contain the nine essential amino acids necessary for your body.

Eggs also contain 13 different vitamins and nutrients in each serving. These ingredients include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, D, E, and B12, antioxidants, and choline. They are also low in fat and calories (77 to 78 per unit).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend cook the eggs until the yolk and white are firm. They also point out that you need to make sure that foods that contain raw or undercooked eggs are made with only pasteurized eggs.

There are so many ways to cook eggs, fried, boiled, baked, poached, in an omelette, or in the microwave. Not to mention the enormous variety of dishes that you can prepare with this food.

What is the least healthy way to cook eggs

Cooking eggs makes them safer to eat and helps some nutrients to be better absorbed, such as protein and biotin, a vitamin that provides energy for your body and the health of your skin, hair, and nails.

Cooking can also moderately decrease the amount of other nutrients such as vitamin A and vitamin D. But When eggs are cooked at high temperatures for a long period of time, more damage is done to the vitamins and antioxidants. Cooking eggs at high temperatures also causes cholesterol to oxidize.

When eggs are baked for 40 minutes, they can lose up to 61% of their vitamin D, compared to up to 18% when fried or boiled for a shorter period of time according to researchers at the Technical University of Denmark.

Between frying or boiling eggs, hard-boiled eggs are a low-calorie option. Without deciding to fry them avoid using butter. Eggs are naturally low in saturated fat, but butter will add saturated fat to your food, which helps raise blood cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease.

Instead of butter, use healthy fats, high temperature stable oils which are not easily oxidized to form harmful free radicals, among these oils is avocado oil. If you use olive oil, cook at temperatures below 410 ° F (210 ° C). One option for cooking eggs with minimal fat is to use a cooking spray.

The way to cook them healthily and retain the most nutrients is to avoid cooking at high temperatures and for long periods, as well as not adding saturated fat. To fry them, choose to use little oil and be stable at high temperatures.

