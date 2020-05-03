This Friday was Labor Day. And with the current crisis as a consequence of the coronavirus, the issue of employment is one of the most delicate since the circumstances in which we work globally are changing. Read Labor Day or Home Office Day?

In this regard, OCCMundial, an online Career Center, announced the launch of its weekly “Labor Thermometer” with the aim of reporting on employment trends and labor indicators in the days of COVID-19.

Source: World OCC

The reason for being as a company is to bring the employment opportunities of companies in Mexico closer to people looking for a job; It is at times like this that the available tools should be facilitated the most and communication with recruiters and candidates should be strengthened to give them a real overview of market behavior and thus make decisions agilely and intelligently, the platform indicates.

The methodology that OCCMundial will use for the weekly elaboration of the “Labor Thermometer”, which was launched on April 30 and will be presented every Monday from May 11, is based on surveys of recruiters from all over the country from its database of more than 30 thousand clients, as well as information on job offers published daily on its portal.

This consultation tool will integrate a hiring thermometer during COVID-19, current job trends, business expectations, opinion and analysis of OCCMundial executives, as well as a national vacancy radar.

In this first issue of the “Labor Thermometer” we can highlight the following:

After 5 weeks of the declared health emergency in Mexico, 40% of the recruiters surveyed in Mexico mentioned that their company continues in some way with its selection processes.

Another 60% mentioned that they decided to pause their contracts due to the decrease in their sales or that their activities are not considered essential.

27% are only hiring for critical positions.

Regarding the publication of job offers on the site, there are 54% fewer vacancies due to the contingency (data taken from March 16 to April 27).

The 10 states with the fewest vacancies created were: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Chiapas, Mexico State, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

The categories with the least job offer were: Administrative, Art and design, Communication, Construction, Sports, Law, Marketing, Human Resources, General services (trades) and Tourism.

General services (trades) have maintained a constant growth rate, such as drivers, delivery men, couriers, warehousemen, among others.

44% of companies have the expectation of resuming their activities and fully recovering their economy in a period of 3 to 6 months, considering that the National Sana Distance Day does conclude on May 30, 2020.

Some companies have decided on temporary hires (26%).

72% of the companies surveyed consider the productivity of their collaborators from normal to very high.

