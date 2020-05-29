It is barely a week after its premiere, but it continues to be the most played series in Mexico, and in the rest of the countries in the top 10, what is the key to the success of ‘Control Z’?

The Mexican series focuses its plot on the secrets that endanger the image and prestige of the students of the National College when a hacker starts spreading them and the social structure of the institution will completely fall apart.

Sofia, a very observant young woman, will seek to discover the identity of this person together with a new student, Javier Williams.

The production addresses topics such as bullying, friendship, social networks, new technologies and gender identity.He does all of them from a rather dark and stark perspective.

Perhaps that is the key to the success of ‘Control Z’, but it is also the performances, as the production looked for new talents.

“They call you to casting and from there they call you to callback, it was the case of everyone, including Ana Valeria, the protagonist, what they wanted were good actors who would give an air of freshness to the series,” expressed Luis Curiel de ‘ Control Z ‘.

The actor who plays Luis in the series also expressed that each of them earned the character.

The experience left by the series was also pleasant for those who played the characters, through the entire process of creation, the relationship and friendship that emerged with the producers and the cast, according to what Luis Curiel confessed in an interview with Wipy. .

“It took us two days to make the sequence of the fight, we knew it was crucial, but we did not measure the impact that it had until the moment of starting to plot it and in fact the reactions of the extras were true,” said the actor.

At the moment the second season of the series has not been confirmed, although Luis spoke a bit to the rescueClick here to read that note.

The eight ‘Control Z’ chapters are now available on Netflx.