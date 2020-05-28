One of the most widely used trading indicators worldwide, the Keltner Channel, gives a very clear representation of the current situation of the German index, Dax 30.

After the last short-term impulses, prices are leaving the upper part of the channel and seek to attack the downward gap left in early March. At the moment we can observe some accumulated overbought, we will be very attentive to his next movements. As prices approach resistance levels, we do see paper buildup (seller money).

In this graph we can see the representation of the Keltner Channel.

Equity markets also take a break from declines on the US and UK holiday. The low volume of trading left on Monday, May 25, makes the prices of the European and American indices somewhat calmer. LThe evolution of the volume has gone from more to less in recent months, so there is a clear loss of interest in the market. It is not that prices have been increasing and it is due to a higher cost of acquiring assets, on the contrary, it is a general drop in numbers.

In the following graph we see how the daily volume levels of the Dax are falling from February of this year to today.

The positive part of this situation is that when the markets want to carry out impulses in the short term, they will not need much wear and tear on accumulated money, since with small numbers it will be enough to confirm short-term resistance breaks. On the other hand, we see how Macroeconomic levels continue to reflect weakness in the short and medium term. In the following graph we see the German business confidence references:

In May 2016, business confidence stood at 107.8 levels, while in May 2020 we see levels of 74.2, a clear loss of economic muscle and the lack of impact measures by the ECB have been protagonists of these cuts in the medium and long term. Toda the current situation of the Pandemic does not help to see an economic recovery, and even less business, of the German country, so they hope to see the measures that the European Central Bank takes to be able to analyze the situation thoroughly.

Some countries of the European Union, including Germany, have proposed different measures for the speedy recovery of the economy of European countries. Among these measures, some stand out with an impact on creation and help private companies to strengthen the business muscle. As expected and as has always happened, the ECB has yet to commentYes, they have made reference to the calm and that they are going to take measures, hopefully they will be taken soon and we can see a recovery in prices.

As we have seen in this analysis, the current situation of Dax prices, both in the short and medium term, is not very rosy, However, this whole scenario could change radically if we see a breakdown of short-term resistances and with significant volume levels, since otherwise we could be facing a false trap that once again guides prices to attack and accommodate support levels. and again.

On the other hand, it would be of great help if the ECB takes business impact measures quickly, in order to create business muscle and increase local consumption.

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate