On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell. The authorities assured that he had committed suicide with a sheet: Tied her to the bunk and pushed forward. However, countless theories speculate that Epstein did not kill himself, but was murdered. But why?

Before we even dare to answer the reason for his death, we must make a brief summary. Jeffrey Epstein was a billionaire who on two occasions, in 2007 and 2019, was charged with pedophilia, soliciting for prostitution, and child prostitution. This subject, born in New York in the first half of the 1950s, did not have a university degree, but despite that, he managed to teach mathematics and physics at the prestigious The Dalton School.

Then he took the monumental step to Wall Street. And this is where your financial history begins. Jeffrey Epstein worked at the Bear Stearns banking firm where he managed to become a partner for his financial advice to United States billionaires in the investment world. The guy was always described as a Machiavellian genius whose moral standards were very low, but with an enormous charisma and charm to manipulate people.

Then He met Leslie Wexner, CEO of L Brands and owner of brands like Victoria’s Secret, with whom he worked as a financial advisor and reviewed billions of dollars, but it is said that in the highest circles Jeffrey was “the boyfriend” of Wexner, because he gave him total control of his money. The result? In 2007, Wexner broke off relationships with Jeffrey Epstein when he realized that he had been robbing him and making dangerous investments that made him richer. Wexner, just last year, said Epstein was “depraved.”

As Epstein increased his fortune, he gained enormous wealth in the United States in some countries of the world such as France, where he had residences as well as in New Mexico, New York, and Florida. In this last state, it was where the case that brought him to justice twice was revealed … or at least that was attempted.

Epstein, together with his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, they had a huge residence / mansion in Palm Beach, the area where the wealthy had their homes. Here, He built a pyramid where he sexually abused and trafficked hundreds of minors, girls ages 13-17 who were taken home for a massage for $ 200, but who ended up naked and sexually abused by Epstein and some of his friends. millionaires.

His traffic system was based on recruiters, also minors, who brought a couple of friends home, and those girls were tasked with bringing other minors, and so on. In a first investigation by the Florida police, they discovered dozens of girls who had been victims of abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein based on economic manipulation or threats.

In the years when you built your empire, Jeffrey Epstein was made from various contacts of the highest elites in the United States and the most powerful officials in the country. Among his “friends” was Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton. She knew Prince Andrew very well and rubbed shoulders with celebrities, artists, and models like Bill Cosby, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, and First Lady Melania Trump.

Epstein’s purchasing power was enormous. He had a private island in the Virgin Islands, part of the United States territory. In his private planes, he took these types of guests along with some minors. In the Netflix documentary series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a former employee of the island claimed that one day he saw Clinton on the porch of the main house and Prince Andrew in the pool with a minor who “had discovered his torso “

That minor, according to this series and the testimonies, was Virgina Roberts, a masseuse who since she was a minor, began working for him, and for three years, she was abused, raped and trafficked by Epstein to characters like Prince Andrew and other friends of the millionaire like the lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

When the lawsuit against Epstein was issued, there was a strong case with multiple victim testimonies. However, secretly, the Florida prosecution and attorneys for Epstein (a powerful group that built Dershowitz), signed an agreement that harmed the victims and left them without justice. Alexander Acosta, the former United States Secretary of Labor in the Trump administration and federal prosecutor for the South Florida district from 2005 to 2009, was responsible for this.

Acosta held meetings with Epstein’s lawyers at a hotel in the area. In theory, just one of the charges could give Epstein life in prison, but Acosta agreed that the millionaire would only go to jail for 18 months and would have the right to work. In other words, he had to serve 12 hours in prison a day and could go to his office … he only went back to sleep. And not only that. Epstein was never registered as a sex offender and offered some of his accomplices immunity, among them, Epstein’s top recruiters.

After 13 months, Epstein left and “served” his sentence from his Florida mansion where he left home and even traveled to his private island. The case, which had been taken up by the FBI, vanished. and Epstein returned to resume his life with his friends and powerful contacts.

Epstein’s case of child abuse, prostitution, and trafficking is appalling, but that first attempt to bring him to justice simply revealed that many more people were involved. Some testimonies of victims assure that innumerable politicians participated in the orgies and in the trafficking of minors as clients.

After the #MeToo movement in the United States in 2017 to reveal the years of sexual and power abuse and rape by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein against hundreds of women, is that the Epstein case was mentioned again and could be brought to justice.

After returning from a trip from Europe, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York and everyone hoped that after more than 10 years, could face a sentence of more than 40 years that for Epstein’s age, would be practically until the day of his death.

Police got a search warrant at his home in New York, one of the largest properties in Manhattan, and found hundreds of nude photographs and child pornography. But in less than a month, on August 10, 2019, Jeffrey committed suicide in his cell at a strange time when security cameras allegedly did not work, the guards allegedly fell asleep, and the millionaire was able to kill himself.

The theories that his death was not a suicide, but a murder, arose from Epstein’s knowledge of exactly who was involved in his network of child prostitution … And here comes the most current topic. If the famous sounds #PizzaGate, it is because Epstein is one of the supposed key points in this conspiracy theory in which an enormous network of politicians and people with a lot of economic power are established who practiced or participated in some way in matters of pedophilia, and distribution of child pornography.

Anonymous, a group of hackers who threaten to unveil official documents on government malpractice, emerged this weekend after a few years of remaining silent. In a video posted on social media, Anonymous suggest revealing information about the murder of George Floyd (a 46-year-old African American man who was unarmed) at the hands of a group of police in the city of Minneapolis.

But there is more. Anonymous pointed to the Vatican and assured that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was part of that network of pedophilia and child trafficking from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. When the case resurfaced in 2019, Trump assured that many years ago, he had a fight with Epstein and stopped communicating with him. But a recent tweet, Anonymous posted the following: “You had Epstein killed to cover your story with child trafficking and rape.”

Bill Clinton, for his part, assured that he had no contact with Epstein in more than a decade, and was never on the private island. However, the records assure that he was dozens of times, and despite the fact that some victims say they never saw Clinton get involved with minors.

Hillary Clinton, Bill’s wife and former Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, is one of the names that have been part of the #PizzaGate, and the alleged evidence ties her to this theory through redacted emails that read keywords for child pornography that are used on the deep web such as “Cheese pizza” which means child porn for the “ch” and the “p”.

You had Jeffrey Epstein killed to cover up your history of child trafficking and rape. We’ve have the recipts here: https://t.co/zYnSn3kCNe https://t.co/rfqlmd4Mm4 – Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

One month after the 2019 elections, Wikileaks started posting some emails from the account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager. In these the word “pizza” was mentioned between John and his brother Tony Podesta. At 4chan, this internet forum, some claimed that cheese pizza is related to the search for child pornography and pedophilia.

In a FBI document leaked by Wikileaks entitled “Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences”, you can see some symbols that are used to refer to child pornography in code. All of these symbols serve pedophiles who sexually abuse children or those who produce and distribute child pornography, and how these communicate with logos or symbols. to recognize each other, and once identified, they know what their sexual preferences are.

Then, The name of Comet Ping Pong came up, a pizzeria in Washington whose owner, James Alefantis, had a relationship with John Podesta and that place served for some operational meetings of the Democrats. And this is how the topic of #PizzaGate arose in networks with an endless number of theories and false news that went viral. These assured that in the pizzeria, there were exits to tunnels, rooms where people were murdered, satanic rituals were performed and even cannibalism.

A subject Called Edgar M. Welch from North Carolina, he came to Washington and went straight to the pizza place with a rifle and a gun. He entered the scene to investigate everything that was happening and despite the fact that he shot inside the premises, he did not hurt anyone … nor did he find anything that was claimed on the internet. This man’s goal was save the alleged children who were locked up and were victims of sexual violence. Many claim that this story, and the fact that Welch found nothing, is part of this huge network that seeks to stay hidden.

Some users They have asked Anonymous to investigate Epstein’s “black book” and make it public, as many believe that all these names come that are also part of the #PizzaGate. The best known names, of course, are those of Bill Clinton and TrumpBecause there is photographic evidence of his relationship and contact with Epstein, but there are more names like that of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Tony Blair, the millionaire Ron Burkle, the secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and John Kerry, the editor Rupert Murdoch, the arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, Ivana and Ivanka Trump they also appear in the book, and many more.

All these names, and their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, are part of the theory that The millionaire was killed at the age of 66 in his cell in a highly supervised place where highly dangerous people such as Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán have been.