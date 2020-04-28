Immunization is the most effective way to ensure that some diseases are eradicated. And this prevention needs to start early, especially when talking about premature babies. In this World Immunization Week (April 24-30), Sanofi Pasteur, a global leader in the development and distribution of vaccines, is engaged in awareness-raising activities on prevention through vaccines.

In Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health, the birth of premature babies corresponds to 12.4% of the total, that is, on average, 930 premature babies per day, equivalent to 40 per hour.

Sheila Homsani, medical director at Sanofi Pasteur, explains why vaccination for this group is so important. “The premature baby is more vulnerable than those born at term, after 37 weeks of gestation. Therefore, in some cases, they need hospitalization to have their body temperature controlled, use of a gastric tube for feeding, gaining weight and receive help from breathing devices. In addition, due to possible complications related to prematurity, babies are much more susceptible to infections and diseases that can be avoided through vaccination “.

The hexavalent vaccine, available on private networks in the country, is administered to babies at two, four and six months of age. It protects against diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (which generates less reactions), meningitis caused by the bacterium Haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis B and polio.

In several countries, hexavalent is already the standard for vaccines, including in the public health system. According to the Italian Society of Neonatology, the number of cases of these diseases has reduced considerably after the vaccine has been administered, as shown in the table below.

According to these data, after the introduction of the vaccine, the reported cases of diphtheria and polio decreased by 100% between 2010 and 2013, that is, they reached 0. On the other hand, the cases of tetanus decreased by 91.4%; pertussis, 97.6%; of hepatitis B, 86% and infections caused by the bacterium Haemophilus influenzae type b decreased by 91.3%.

In Brazil, the public health network offers the pentavalent vaccine, which protects against five diseases in the same dose: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis of whole cells, Haemophilus influenzae type b and Hepatitis B. To match hexavalent in this case, more is still needed one application, the single polio vaccine. For both pentavalent and hexavalent vaccines, it is indicated that the vaccine is applied at 2, 4 and 6 months of the baby, with reinforcement between 15 and 18 months of age and 4 and 5 years.

ABOUT DISEASES

Diphtheria

Infection caused by the toxin of the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae, transmitted from person to person by physical and respiratory contact. It forms grayish-white plaques on the tonsils, larynx and nose. In more severe cases, severe neck swelling may occur, with enlarged lymph nodes, resulting in difficulty or total obstruction of breathing.

Tetanus

Caused by the toxin of the bacterium Clostridium tetani, which can be found in the soil, dust and feces of animals. The bacteria’s spores enter the body through a wound and produce a toxin called tetanospasmin. This toxin alters the neurological signals from the spine to the muscles, causing intense muscle spasms.

Pertussis / pertussis

Acute and transmissible infectious disease. It specifically affects the respiratory system (trachea and bronchi) and is characterized by paroxysms of dry cough. In infants, it can result in a high number of complications and even death.

Polio

Caused by poliovirus infection, which is transmitted by direct contact and also by contact with secretions. It can affect the nerves and lead to partial or total paralysis. Despite being called infantile paralysis, the disease can affect both children and adults.

Haemophilus influenzae type b

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) causes meningitis and other serious bacterial infections such as pneumonia, bacteremia – presence of bacteria in the blood, septic arthritis and epiglottitis, primarily among babies and children under five years of age. The disease is uncommon in anyone aged five years and over.

Hepatitis B

Transmitted by viruses, it causes inflammation of the liver. The forms of transmission of the B virus are: sexual, blood and vertical.

