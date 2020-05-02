Proteins are a fundamental part of the diet of every human being. Although they can be obtained in legumes, cereals or seeds, the most common way of obtaining them is by consuming meat or eggs. However, these products must be cooked at the correct temperature to eliminate germs capable of causing damage to our health.





Ground beef

If you want to cook ground beef, pork, beef or lamb, the internal temperature of these proteins should reach approximately 71 degrees Celsius. In case you prefer to taste some preparation with ground turkey or chicken meat, you will have to cook it until its interior reaches 74 degrees.

Fresh beef, veal or lamb

Although there are terms for all tastes, it is recommended that steaks, roasts and chops made of beef, veal or lamb reach a cooking temperature of 63 degrees Celsius. Once they’re done, let the meat sit for about three minutes before enjoying its flavor.

Pork and ham

Like the previous proteins, the inside of the pork and the fresh ham must be cooked to 63 degrees Celsius. When this happens, remove them from the heat and allow them to rest for three minutes.

On the contrary, if you are going to reheat precooked ham it has to reach 74 degrees so that there is no risk of food poisoning.

Bird meat

This category includes all poultry, either whole or in parts. If you are going to prepare a recipe that contains breast, thighs, legs, wings, giblets or stuffing, make sure that the internal temperature of the meat reaches 74 degrees Celsius.

Egg-based dishes

Starred, scrambled, boiled or tortilla. The multiple ways of preparing eggs have made it a quite popular protein and ideal for any time of the day. Whether you want it for breakfast or to complement another meal, remember that this product should be cooked until its white and yolk are firm.

If you enjoy more elaborate dishes such as frittata or quiche, verify that it reaches an internal temperature of 71 degrees Celsius.

Seafood

Seafood is a vast group of proteins, so each one has its own specifications regarding the cooking temperature you need. In case you want to taste a rich fish with fins, let it reach 63 degrees Celsius or check its color. If the meat looks opaque and is easily separated with a fork, it is ready to serve.

For their part, shrimp, crab, lobster and scallops should be cooked until they appear pearly or white and opaque. For clams, oysters, or mussels, cook them until they open.

Leftovers and stews

If you made some meat stew or had some protein left over from the previous day, reheat until its interior temperature reached 74 degrees.

