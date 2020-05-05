In search of possible therapies to overcome the coronavirus, one of them is hyperimmune plasma injection. It’s about managing patients infected the blood of people who have already managed to overcome the disease. In Italy it has been shown as an effective treatment and in our country tests are beginning.

One of these clinical trials has started in Andalusia, with the Dr. Salvador Oyonarte as one of those responsible for them. Speaking to iSanidad, he stressed the importance of these tests: “A person with a disease caused by a virus, in this case we are talking about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and Covid-19, generates antibodies to defend against the virus. What we intend is to obtain the plasma from people who have overcome Covid-19, since that is where the antibodies are found. “

“Those neutralizing antibodies are going to fight the virus. But we are talking about hypotheses, since antibodies do not always have this neutralizing capacity, as occurs for example in hepatitis C or HIV. These patients develop antibodies that, after the acute period of the disease of 14 days, they begin to get better and better. From there, we could get the plasma out of those people since the antibody rate is high. We would inject that plasma into patients with Covid-19 and we could perform immunotherapy passive. As these patients have not yet been able to produce antibodies, we introduced them from the hyperimmune plasma of already cured patients, “said the doctor to explain the process.

Can be donated

Many hospitals have called for many people who have overcome the disease to donate their plasma. With the blood of these patients, called convalescents, treatment can be started in seriously ill patients.

Although there are some mandatory requirements:

– They must be people convalescent from Covid-19 or have had proven SARS-CoV-2 infection. They must be healthy and fully recovered of your infection.

– Ideally convalescent plasma donors should be recruited through national / regional patient and / or donor registries who were infected with Covid-19 and recovered.

-Alternatively, potential donors can be identified through collaboration with the hospitals where they have been treated, which is what is being done in practice.