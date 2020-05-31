Trivial question. Who founded Apple? Steve Jobs is the name everyone knows. Next, Steve Wozniak. But few speak of Ronald Wayne, the businessman who put the money. Something similar happens with Microsoft. The founders are Bill Gates and Paul Allen. But no one talks about Monte Davidoff, who helped them create Altair BASIC, Microsoft’s first product. And there is not two without three. Google also has a third man. Some give him the title of founder or co-founder. His role at Google was brief but decisive: helping to write the code of what would be called Google, the search engine that would change the internet.

The protagonists of the story are the people. However, it will depend on who tells you that you know one or the other characters. And sometimes, the story is simplified so much, to be able to understand it, that there are names that jump off the list and fall into oblivion. It may also be that his passage through history be so brief that it is inevitable to forget or ignore them.

As I said in the introduction to this article, when someone asks who created this or that company, there are names that come out alone. The association is automatic. Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, Apple and Steve Jobs, Microsoft and Bill Gates, Amazon and Jeff Bezos, Tesla and Elon Musk. But although the idea of ​​the genius who works alone and it achieves everything is very attractive, things are not so simple.

It is the case of Google, the internet search engine that would change the way we access the Web forever and that was developed in the Stanford University. We all know its founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, whose history together begins in 1995 and ends with the foundation of one of the most important companies today, a giant that covers the internet and technology in practically all fields. But in this equation there is a third name, someone who contributed to making Google the way it was at first. The good news is that he was rewarded for it and that his life went on. Let’s see how.

The birth of Google that we know

The chronicles say that Larry Page and Sergey Brin they met at the Stanford University in 1995 while both were preparing their doctorate in computer’s science. Specifically, they met during orientation sessions for newly arrived students.

From this friendship, a joint work emerged that would produce an academic article entitled “The anatomy of a large-scale hypertext web search engine.” Exactly, it seems a definition of what the Google search engine is. By the way, if you are curious you can read its twenty pages in English, since the document is public.

Already in its first lines we see that this article is a declaration of intent and, in practice, the foundation letter of what Google will be. “In this study we present Google, a prototype of a large-scale search engine which makes use of the structure present in hypertext. Google is designed to crawl and index the web efficiently and produce more satisfactory results than current systems. “

Let’s not forget that the internet back then is more artisanal, and that the main search engine is Yahoo!, which basically organized and categorized the links practically manually. Page and Brin want to automate the process of selecting and organizing search results, and in this twenty-page study they explain in detail how they are going to do it. Obviously, don’t share the algorithm that will make it possible.

He said that Page and Brin met in 1995. The following year, 1996, they start working at Google, although it will be called temporarily. Backrub, which in English can be translated as rubbing the back or, directly, massage. A word game that is difficult to translate and that is because the code was very adept at analyzing backlinks, links that one web page receives from another. And the result will be the aforementioned study that will be published in 1998.

During that year, Page and Brin they will polish your code looking for someone to finance your company, Google Inc .. That someone will be none other than Andy Bechtolsheim, one of the founders of Sun Microsystems, impressed by the Google demo and who will invest US $ 100,000. To that sum we must add another $ 900,000 that they will receive from other investors of the stature of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Thus, on September 21, 1999, Google will be permanently available to everyone.

What about the third man?

Now that we have fresh the story of how Larry Page and Sergey Brin They created Google, let’s go back to the topic at hand. What role does the third founder play that, in reality, is not such?

Let’s go back to 1996. Page and Brin they are engrossed in their investigation project which will result in the aforementioned study, and consequently, a web search engine. By then they are PhD students at Stanford. All right. Initially, a third person was involved in the project, Scott Hassan, a programmer to whom we owe the original search engine code that we know as Google.

To be exact, the initial idea came from Larry Page: apply mathematics to the web. To make this possible, he needed the help of a programmer of Hassan’s stature. And at the same time Brin joined. As proof of this, the first version of Google, then BackRub (August 1996) and that it was hosted on the official website of the Stanford University, included a note from Larry Page.

The note, at the bottom of the page, said that BackRub had been written in Java and Python, it worked on Linux on several Sun Ultra and Intel Pentium computers and that “Scott Hassan and Alan Steremberg”They had provided a great deal of help. He also appreciated the participation of Sergey Brin.

Of Alan Steremberg we know rather little. He is the president of Weather Underground, a service of hyperlocal weather information that it has mobile applications and that it was acquired by IBM in 2015. I don’t know its role in Google but in its online profiles it usually includes the title of co-founder of google.

As to Scott Hassan, his story does not end with BackRub. It was not present in the creation of Google as a company. These are the reasons.

A lifetime after Google

Scott Hassan He was not passing by by chance when Larry Page asked for his help. Hassan was also a doctoral student at Stanford. Both Page and Brin and Hassan agreed on the Stanford Integrated Digital Libraries project, which at that time was intended to create a digital library where to collect the information and material generated within the university. For this, it was necessary to design an infrastructure and associated services. Something we are used to today, the digitization, but that started back then. The project went on for years in various phases, but this is another story.

The thing is, Hassan helped Page with the code of the program that would be BackRub and then Google. We do not know to what extent. What we do know is that the following year, in 1997, Hassan created his own dot com, eGroups, initially called FindMail. It was a web page that managed mailing lists, very popular back then, when forums did not exist, much less social networks.

Source: Crain National (Flickr)

Scott Hassan seems to have done well, having already made an investment of $ 810,000 in 1998. Excite He wanted to buy it, without success, and received another investment of more than 5 million. Finally, in August 2000, eGroups was purchased by Yahoo! to integrate it as Yahoo! Groups. The price, $ 432 million in the form of shares.

But Hassan’s story does not end here. Indirectly, he had another success, but in this case only as an investor. In 2001, two of his former employees at eGroups, David Jeske and Brandon Longfound Neotonic Software, a company related to customer service by email. Two years later, 2003, it will be acquired by Google.

The leap to robotics

According to some media, in 2003 Scott Hassan was already a billionaire. Hence his low profile and his quiet life with his wife and children in Palo Alto. But someone like Hassan needed challenges, and soon it came Willow Garage.

Scott Hassan founded Willow Garage in 2006 as a business incubator and robotics laboratory. Its purpose, to relate hardware and software applied to personal robotics. As a curiosity, seven other companies dedicated to robotics emerged from this nursery, two of them bought by Google in 2013: hiDOF and Industrial Perception.

Source: Evan Ackerman / IEEE Spectrum

However, in 2014 it closed its doors. Its employees relocated mainly to Suitable Technologies, one of the companies born in the Willow Garage itself, and which had basically created its own Scott Hassan.

In his new role as a promoter of personal robotics, Hassan will dedicate his second stage, as founder and CEO of Suitable Technologies, creating products as striking as a robot with wheels, a screen and a camera that allowed video calls to be made. His name is Beam, it is available in two models and has clients of the size of General Electrics, Amazon, IBM, AT&T or Microsoft.

Legal issues

The last stage of the life of Scott Hassan It is not as promising as everything we have seen in previous lines. On the one hand, a divorce process that has been active since 2015. In parallel, the bankruptcy of your company Suitable Technologies.

Whether or not there is a relationship between the two events, on the one hand Hassan faces a divorce whose legal process has been going on for five years, a complicated process due to the legal and financial complexity. On the other hand, the bankruptcy declaration of Suitable Technologies after losses of more than 50 million dollars between 2013 and 2018.

Source: Willow Garage

According to a Forbes article from February of this year, Hassan’s problems with Suitable started in 2019. A shareholder company, Huynh, sued Hassan for an alleged breach of fiduciary duty. The reason, wanting to sell Suitable assets to a Danish company, Blue ocean, at a price of $ 400,000, a very low price for the purpose of claiming a tax loss. However, the deal was not closed despite the trial still ongoing in Delaware. And, according to some experts, as a defense, Hassan opted for bankruptcy.

So, time will tell how this situation will end, whether or not there are judges involved. Leaving this small bump aside, or even with it, we cannot deny that the professional life of Scott Hassan It has been full of successes. From your collaboration with Google to your business incubator through your companies eGroups and Suitable Technologies. Who knows what has in store for Hassan in the future.