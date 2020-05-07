The Swiss Guard, with more than 500 years of history, is considered the smallest professional Army in the world

The Pontifical Swiss Guard It is one of the most striking military bodies in the world. Tourists visiting the Vatican every year they look curiously at the members of this body, stationed in their colorful uniforms at various points in the Holy See, most without knowing its history.

This corporation has served the popes and watched over the Vatican for more than 500 years. Its history goes back to Renaissance, specifically to the year 1506, when the pope Julius II requested the hiring of Swiss mercenaries.

Photograph of a member of the Swiss Guard guarding an entrance to the Vatican. Photo by Guardia Svizzera Pontificia / Facebook

Swiss mercenaries

The Helvetians are a people of war, whose soldiers are widely known for their reliability, “wrote the great Latin historian Tacitus of Swiss warriors.

The first swiss cantonsLocated in the central Alps region, they had around 500 thousand inhabitants. At the time the area was overpopulated, and most of the inhabitants lived in poverty.

For many, the only way to get ahead was migration and the most profitable occupation was that of mercenary, very common in the Renaissance period.

The small federation of the Swiss cantons “organized” and managed the 15,000 men who were then available for this service. The administration gave nations the right to recruit warriors and received in exchange wheat, salt or favorable commercial conditions.

The Swiss viewed these military services as summer jobs. They participated in short large-scale campaigns and then returned home and winterized with what they had won in battle.

They were cataloged as the best soldiers of their time; without cavalry and with little artillery they developed a skillful tactics of movement that surpassed the rest of the military corps.

Such virtues caught the attention of Pope Julius II, who asked that Swiss mercenaries be hired for their safety. Thus, January 22, 1506 was the official day on which the Pontifical Swiss Guard was founded, when 150 Swiss, under the command of the captain Kaspar von Silenen, marched through the “Porta del Popolo”In Rome, where they were blessed by the high pontiff.

The sack of Rome

The most significant participation of the Pontifical Swiss Guard it happened on May 6, 1527, when 189 Swiss soldiers defended the Holy See from an attack led by the commander-in-chief Carlo di Borbone.

This attack was registered in the framework of the Cognac League War (1526-1530) that was freed between the domains of the Habsburg of Carlos V, mainly the Holy Roman Empire and the Spain of the Habsburgs, and the League of Cognac, an alliance that included the Kingdom of France, Pope Clement VII, the Republic of Venice, the Kingdom of England, the Duchy of Milan, and the Republic of Florence.

Artistic representation of the Sack of Rome by Francisco Javier Amérigo Aparicio. The painting shows the interior of a Roman church, where troops burst into possession of objects and liturgical vestments. Image by Víctor Balaguer Museum Library

Although his own Carlo di Borbone died while leading the climbing of the walls to the “Porta del Torrione“, Which caused hesitation in the invaders, in the end the Spanish mercenaries burst through the entrance, while the German lansquenetes (as a type of mercenary was called) invaded” Borgo Santo Spirito “and” Borgo San Pietro “.

The Pontifical Guard gathered at the foot of the obelisk which was near the “Campo Santo Teutónico”, along with a few roman troops. After this attack, only 42 Swiss guards survived, those who at the last moment escorted the pope Clement VII to his refuge in the Sant’Angelo Castle.

For eight days, violence and horror reigned in the Vatican City. Even the popes’ graves were manipulated to plunder their treasures.

Finally, Clement VII surrendered and had to go through tough conditions. As for the Guard, it was abolished and replaced by a group of 200 lansquenetes; Although the pope managed to get Swiss survivors included in this new guard, only 12 accepted.

The current Swiss Guard

Currently, the Switzerland guard acts as a Security forces in the Vatican and is considered the smallest professional Army in the world.

To join this group it is necessary to be a man, be between 19 and 30 years old, have Swiss citizenship, be a Catholic, single, measure at least 1.74 meters in height, possess a professional title or high school degree and have completed school of Swiss Army recruits.

Elements of the Swiss Guard during a training. Photo by Guardia Svizzera Pontificia / Facebook

Although Swiss guards are usually seen carrying medieval weapons, mainly swords and halberdsThey also have training in firearms. Additionally, they are instructed in self-defense as well as defensive tactics for bodyguards.

Christoph Graf, commander of the Swiss Guard, commented in 2019 that the salary of each item was around 1,700 dollars a month (just over 30,000 Mexican pesos).

Despite the fact that the figure sounds attractive, this military corps is currently having trouble finding new members. On the one hand, Switzerland is now far from the economic crisis it faced in the Renaissance, in that country wages are much higher and there is little unemployment.

Furthermore, in addition to the Vatican’s demands to join the body, there are fewer and fewer young Catholics willing to serve in the Holy See.

“It is a vocation,” Graf said at the time, noting that soldiers who come to the Guard do so not for money but for a desire to serve the Catholic Church.

The uniform design

The gala uniform of the Swiss Guard is world renowned and is largely due to the design made by the commander Jules Repond (1910-1921), inspired by Raphael’s frescoes.

However, there are uniforms of different colors and types that are used according to the rank and the chance. The instructional uniformCompletely blue in color, it is used during training and night work; He also performs at the Sant’Anna entrance during the week to avoid the colorful gala uniform distracting motorists.

On the other hand, when officers are invited to gala events, they wear a black uniform inspired by the old officers’ outfit.

To participate in security training courses, guards wear a modern navy blue uniform.

From left to right: gala uniform, drum kit, training uniform, performance uniform (for gala events), and training uniform. Photos by Guardia Svizzera Pontificia

The daily life of a Swiss guard

Every day, two thirds of the Swiss Guard personnel stand guard at the internal and external entrances of the Apostolic Palace.

This body not only serves as an honor guard but also maintains order every time the pope is in public, for example at liturgical celebrations in St. Peter’s Basilica, with the general public, and during visits to sumo pontiff by heads of state, as well as foreign ministers and ambassadors.

However, the routine of these soldiers is not limited to official duties since they also attend information sessions, marches and shooting practices.

Elements of the Swiss Guard during a training with firearms. Photo by Guardia Svizzera Pontificia / Facebook

In addition, there is space for group activities, such as the band, the drums and the choir. On the other hand, the Swiss Guard practices sports such as soccer (sometimes with other Vatican teams, such as the Security Corps), table tennis and self defense.

With all the physical and mental activity performed by these soldiers, a well-managed kitchen is needed to provide these men with adequate food; This work is carried out by the Albertine Sisters.

Once the service of the guards concludes in the Vatican, the elements remain in close contact through the Association of Exguardians.

Periodically, former members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard hold meetings.

However, the most important meeting takes place every May 6, on the occasion of the “Swearing-in”Of the new recruits. This ceremony is usually attended by relatives of the Guards on Duty, as well as many ex-guards with their families.

By Juan Pablo C. Esquivel