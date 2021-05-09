What is the healthiest way to eat and cook eggs

Cooking methods that involve high temperatures or that extend for a long time damage the composition of the eggs. In this sense, it is best to opt for a relatively short cooking method with a reduced temperature.

Therefore, eating cooked or fried eggs with a low temperature may be the best ways to consume eggs without having to sacrifice their nutritional content and without risking health problems around cholesterol, as Healthline points out.

Cooking eggs for too long can damage nutrients

Although cooking eggs makes up some of their nutrients, cooking could also harm others, albeit in unusual ways.

In fact, most foods show a loss of nutrients to a lesser or greater degree when cooked, but this happens especially if they are prepared for a long time and at high temperatures.

Ways to prepare eggs, for all tastes. To achieve any of them, we must be careful not to overdo the cooking. Photo: Shutterstock

This phenomenon has been observed in eggs. One study indicated that cooking them reduced their vitamin A content by 17 to 20%, while another found that boiling or frying them could reduce their antioxidants by 6 to 18%.

On the other hand, Short cooking methods, even at high temperatures, have been shown to better conserve the nutrients in eggs than the most durable methods.

Research concluded that a boiled egg could lose about 18% of its vitamin D content, but that an egg baked for 40 minutes lost this same nutrient by 61%.

Cooking eggs at high temperatures can oxidize cholesterol

When eggs are cooked at high temperatures, its cholesterol contents can be oxidized and generate compounds known as oxiterols.

These compounds are of concern to some people because their presence and that of oxidized cholesterol in the blood have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

It is thought that foods that contain oxidized cholesterol and oxyterols can contribute to an increase in the presence of these compounds in the blood. Some of these foods are fried foods, such as fried fish, fried chicken, and French fries.

However, it is worth noting that there are no studies that indicate the increase in cardiac risk in healthy people from the ingestion of eggsTherefore, the relationship between both variables cannot be affirmed with certainty.

Despite the above, eat eggs is usually very healthy regardless of the way you cook them, but keep in mind that there are cooking methods that better preserve the contents of the food than others, which will influence the absorption of the nutrient.

