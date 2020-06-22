The Ministry of Economy reported today that the tender process for securities in pesos that it has been carrying out for the past few months allowed it to clear part of the 2020 maturities and that it will continue this way during the next semester to finish normalizing the financial scenario in local currency while moving forward with the process of restructuring the debt issued under foreign law.

In a report released this morning, Economy reported that the national Government faces maturities of capital and interests for $ 1.04 billion in the remainder of the year, of which $ 570.039 million, that is to say 55% of the total, have as creditor to the private sector.

« The situation will continue to normalize. They are six months of putting in order, and the market in pesos will continue deepening ”, they said in the portfolio that presides Martín Guzmán, days after this same economic team has guaranteed the holders of the TJ20 peso bond that they will be able to exchange it for dollar securities.

Economy noted that during the first six months of management, « it was possible to significantly reduce both the amount and the concentration of maturities by 2020 and lower interest rates to levels compatible with economic recovery and debt sustainability. » According to the report, the Government also managed during this period to extend the terms of its obligations and increase the participation of the financing in pesos in the total debt.

According to the Finance Secretary Diego Bastourre, « in December, the panorama of the peso debt market was very complex, it was virtually closed » “The maturities for 2020 were very high and concentrated in the first half. The market was totally illiquid with titles trading at 35% -40% parity, « he added, through the statement. Throughout the year, the obligations in pesos with private investors were $ 1.15 trillion, of which 74% occurred in the first half.

For Guzmán’s team, restoring the normal operation of the public debt market in pesos is an « indispensable requirement to stimulate the development of the domestic capital market, a crucial element to encourage savings in instruments denominated in pesos. »

The report points out that in December 2019, the gross debt of the National Public Sector reached « unsustainable levels, standing at around 89.4% of the product, with about 80% of said stock denominated in foreign currency. » He adds that the situation is « critical » and that the reprofiling of securities ordered in August last year, which included Capitalizable Treasury Bills (LECAPs) in pesos, had a negative impact on the local debt market. « This event, » remarked Economy, affected holders of securities in pesos, who had already suffered the deterioration in the value of their holdings as a result of the exchange rate slide and the inflationary acceleration of the years 2018 and 2019. «

With the aim of recovering the financing conditions in the local market and, at the same time, improving the maturity profile that it had to meet in the following months, the Treasury resumed bidding for instruments in pesos and made successive placements in recent months, that « they allowed to refinance a high percentage of maturities and improve the profile of public debt, reaching sustainable interest rates and reasonable terms compatible with the payment capacity of our country ».

In the first 6 months of management, and as a result of the normalization agenda of the public debt market in pesos, says the Economy report, the National Government managed to significantly reduce both the amount and the concentration of maturities by 2020. In addition, the stock of liabilities denominated in local currency increased its proportion in the total, since it went from 14.4% in November 2019, to 15.3% at the end of May. Likewise, the government managed to extend the terms of its obligations, increasing the participation of bonds above the bills, which reduced its participation in the total, the document added.