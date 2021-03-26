What is the glass ceiling that limits women’s leadership?

The glass ceiling is a subtle barrier that makes women’s capacity invisible. (Photo: iStock)

The glass roof it is a barrier that sows various obstacles so subtle that they end up making women’s professional development and growth invisible.

What does it mean to have a ‘glass ceiling’?

This practice is known as a glass ceiling because, although women have the knowledge and skills to assume management positions in various business sectors or, for example, to be rectors of a university, it is men who almost always assume these positions.

When Sandra Vilchis She accepted to be a floor manager in the production area of ​​a television station, she did not imagine the difficulties she would face as a woman.

“I ran into the reluctance of men. It was normal that they herded them and when I arrived with another attitude, more respectful, they saw me as if I was weak for not speaking badly or rudely to them, they assumed they could ignore me. Back then I didn’t know anything about him glass roof, but I lived it, “he said in an interview with Tec Review.

When she studied for a master’s degree in Women’s Studies from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, Xochimilco Unit, she learned of this term, attributed to the American management consultancy Marilyn Loden, who in 1978 gave the lecture “Mirror, mirror on the wall” where she mentioned for the first time the term ‘glass ceiling’ or crystal ceiling, to refer to the impossibility for women to advance professionally.

“We have an organizational culture riddled with stereotypes and gender roles. In the public sphere we have minimal references of women qualified to reach a certain position, not because we see three or five does it mean that there is already parity. In general, we are talking about a masculine world where unwritten codes and rules move, ”explained Vilchis.

The glass ceiling in Mexican companies

The barriers that impede the progress and mobility of women are based on ideas such as that they are more passive and sentimental, and that is why they do not fit in a company, while men are aggressive, determined and objective.

Behind these stereotypes is the patriarchal system that permeates societies and Mexico is no exception.

Glass roof limits profitability

In 2018, the publication of the first report “One ambition, two realities Women matter MX”, carried out by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, showed that companies lose opportunities to increase their profits by maintaining a glass ceiling.

To document this, the study surveyed 8,600 employees from 50 emblematic companies in Mexico.

The results showed that increasing female participation in the workforce of these companies would add up to 0.8 trillion dollars to Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an additional 70%.

Among its main results is that women represent only 10% of the executive committees of these companies —which employ more than a million people and generate an equivalent to 40% of the national GDP in sales—, only 8% become CEO or executive director of these compared to 92% of men.

It has been observed that the profitability of companies that have women at high levels of their organization increases 55%; however, less than a third of employees are aware of the relationship between diversity and business performance.

The reality is that in the 50 participating companies, women constitute 37% of the personnel hired. Although nine out of 10 male and female participants responded that they would like to become senior executives, only three out of 10 women believe they can achieve it.

Income is also different

Regarding the salary gap, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) published in the fourth quarter of 2019 that the average income of women in Mexico is equivalent to 2.2 minimum monthly wages per working day while the average salary of the men was equal to 2.6 minimum wages.

If higher levels of income are observed, for every 7 men, there are 3 women receiving from 6,000 to 15,000 pesos per month; while those who earn more than 100,000 pesos per month are 72% men and 28% women.

Work at home is work too

These inequalities are also reflected in housework, since many women, in addition to fulfilling their professional activities, normally assume the greatest responsibility in raising children and in household activities.

In the so-called double shift, women dedicate an average of 39.7 hours a week to housework; while men only do it in 15.2 hours per week on average, according to the results of the National Survey on the Use of Time (ENUT) of the INEGI.

The gap in education

From home, the training is aimed at fulfilling certain roles where men and women must dress in a certain way, girls dress and men pants; wear certain colors, girls pink, boys blue; assume predetermined roles, play mom, play superhero; do certain chores, learn to cook, learn to repair a car.

These roles are perpetuated even in educational training, since from preschool to postgraduate, gender roles also guide development.

Teachers resist change

When Marcela Valadés has given workshops on gender equality to high school teachers of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), has come across preconceived ideas about the role of students in certain subjects.

“I was touched by a mathematics teacher who commented that when his students raised their hands to participate, they only spoke to the males because they are the ones who know mathematics, they are the ones who really get involved in that knowledge; another literature teacher also commented that women are the ones who have the ability to write stories and tell stories ”.

The academic of the Directorate General of Educational Guidance and Attention of the UNAM has dedicated herself to training high school and undergraduate teachers on how to implement gender equality in the classroom.

He recognized that there is resistance in teachers because in some cases they had a rigid or traditional training, and they are not very tolerant to changes, mainly in university careers such as Law, Medicine, Architecture and Engineering.

“The male teacher thinks that the way he has been working for 25 years is correct. But there is a more positive response to making changes in the way they teach in the teachers, they get more involved in making changes ”.

University students replicate models

Of the 331,000 students enrolled at UNAM, 50.7% are women and 49.2% are men, while 1% have not identified their sex.

Although there are more women pursuing a career, gender roles also reinforce stereotypes, as women choose careers such as humanities and social sciences; while in careers such as Engineering, Mechanics or Electronics there are nine women for every 100 men enrolled.

“What about the nine women in those races? I know, because I give psychological attention, they are discriminated against and harassed by their colleagues. They say things like ‘no, how are you going to learn calculus, this race is for men’. On the other hand, in careers such as pedagogy, psychology, nursing and social work, there is a presence of 100 men compared to 480 women ”.

In the academic field, the glass ceiling is also notorious, since only 33% are directors of schools and faculties, and 24% are academics with level III in the National System of Researchers. There has never been a female rector at UNAM.

For Valdés, the key is coeducation, eliminating sexism and talking about gender equality where language is inclusive. Teaching workshops from basic education to parents on gender equality and new masculinities, “they are gradual changes,” he admitted.