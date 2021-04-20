What is the GAVI Alliance and why is Miguel Bosé so fond of it?

Miguel Bosé, at an event in Mexico (Photo: Victor Chavez via Getty Images)

His name has been on Miguel Bosé’s blacklist for a long time. GAVI, the global alliance for vaccines, is one of the public enemies for the controversial denialist Spanish musician. His last appearance in Lo de Évole (laSexta) has returned to public opinion an entity that received the Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation in 2020.

“This is unleashed because Sánchez makes a donation of 125 million to GAVI, to the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation,” Bosé said in the interview just after saying that the pandemic “comes from a cartel of psychopathic billionaires called the Davos Forum.” .

It is not the first time (and we assume that it will not be the last) that the artist charges against this entity. For a long time, the voice of ‘Don Diablo’ has been positioned against everything that has to do with coronavirus: masks, effects caused by the infection and, of course, vaccines. His conspiracy theory is based on the use of punctures by governments to “control” us. That of the microchip and 5G that not a few defend. And in that unscientific strategy, GAVI is a prime target.

But what is GAVI and why is Bosé’s obsession?

The first thing, what it is not: GAVI is not a pharmaceutical, as the singer defends. Established in 2000 and based in the Swiss city of Geneva (like the UN), GAVI was born as a public-private alliance. In fact, its name is an acronym for its acronym in English that stands for Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization. In its history it has helped vaccinate more than 760 million children in 73 countries and has prevented more than 13 million …

