What is the future of investing in artificial intelligence? The managers say

Much is said about Artificial Intelligence, but so that we understand each other … What exactly is artificial intelligence? Is it the same as data science?

Jesús Ruiz, Director of Business Development for Spain and Portugal at Allianz Global Investors, He comments that “for us artificial intelligence is simply the intelligence of machines, and it must be understood in its broadest possible sense. We use it for any program, machine or algorithm that is capable of replicating the typical cognitive processes of the human being (thinking, reasoning, learning and making decisions). It is true that until now the two basic requirements for the development of this technology, such as data and computing capacity, had not been developed. It is not exactly the same as data science, but both use data, data is the natural food of artificial intelligence, but from our point of view this is a much broader technology ”.

On the other hand, we see that one of the obstacles to Artificial Intelligence is the availability of historical data, but how does artificial intelligence deal with “black swans”? And what are the challenges and opportunities for this subject of artificial intelligence and how are these risks being minimized?

Leonardo López, Country Head Iberia and Latam of ODDO BHF, clarifies that “data is key for artificial intelligence to exist. But it is true that more data is produced every day. I believe there are endless opportunities, from curing diseases for which we previously believed it was almost impossible to find a solution, measures to increase production and reduce costs … Risks? From the most ethical point of view – human, dehumanization, lack of feeling of control … How to minimize it? Incorporating quality human talent into artificial intelligence ”.

In addition, since artificial intelligence is a part of the technology sector, the valuations are already very narrow, what factors do you consider that serve as a catalyst to continue investing in the sector despite these valuations?

Adriá Besó, Head of Sales in Spain at Wisdom Tree, explains that “in the end, not only for artificial intelligence, but also for any theme or structural change in the economy, the investor needs a longer time horizon, at least 5, 10 or 20 years. Ultimately, if you expand the time horizon, current valuations play a much less important role in the investor’s valuation. But in the end these issues, or the technological part, which are in their most primary moments and have to develop a lot in recent years, there is greater volatility. Any investor who cannot contain that volatility in the portfolio, even the thematic part is not the most appropriate for them ”.

Finally, what is the future of investing in artificial intelligence? What investment opportunities are presented in this area? Allianz GI, Wisdom Tree and Oddo BHF give us their investment ideas:

Leonardo López (ODDO BHF): “I believe that artificial intelligence is a totally silent revolution that will affect any segment, industry, sector in which we operate in the future. In any case, the artificial intelligence industry is still in its infancy, so the journey is enormous. It is a long-term theme that has just begun. We believe that artificial intelligence companies can be found in any sector of the industry, any company that wants to generate economic value and increase the customer and user experience … they will need to incorporate artificial intelligence, and that is why we are at the beginning of this growth. To this day, there is a journey and we can find value in this matter ”.

Jesús Ruiz (Allianz GI): “We are in the early stages of what we consider the most disruptive technology today. It is absolutely transversal, it will have application to all types of sectors and industries. It has a huge journey ahead. We have visibility in the medium and long term of what this issue of structural growth can become and I believe that one of the clearest advantages that can be offered to investors right now is that you make time your best ally. Taking a medium and long-term perspective, you will be able to make the most of a structural growth issue, and it is an exciting journey that will probably still be somewhat more violent in these years but where of course we have more long-term visibility ”.

Adriá Besó (Wisdom Tree): “From our point of view, artificial intelligence is the most transversal technology or theme that exists at the moment, and it has the capacity or the potential to affect and improve almost all, if not all, the industries that exist at the moment. And as for the investment part, of how to invest, the artificial intelligence value chain also has to be defined a bit. For investment, when accessing this topic and to do so in the most direct and therefore more diversified way, it is important to have the three blocks within your investment: companies that focus on artificial intelligence products and technology, semiconductors and then infrastructure, which are the largest technology companies ”.