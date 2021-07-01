What is the fourth age? | Tec Review

Thanks to the improvement of living conditions, a greater number of people survive to advanced ages, that is, they reach the fourth age.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Elderly from the age of 60 in developing countries; and the group – even smaller – that reaches 80 years and more like the fourth age.

“The definition of fourth age refers to this group of people who are 80 years old and over, who have some type of limitation in their functionality or some degree of dependence in their daily life for which they require more social or family support,” he says. the doctor Jorge Orozco Gaytan.

The future of the fourth age

The same WHO predicts by 2050 that people over 60 years of age will be 22% of the total population, that is, they will reach 2 billion people.

Of this category, people aged 80 and over will add 434 million around the world.

Although the average life expectancy in Mexico is 74 years, there is still a statistically small group that reaches the fourth age.

They are approximately 2.5 million or 1.7% of the total Mexican population, according to the latest Population and Housing Census 2020 of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

What are the needs of seniors?

Geriatrician Diana Chávez Moreno is clear in saying that being an older adult is not synonymous with dependency or diseases.

There are people who live their old age lucidly, in perfect mental and physical health.

“And we can say the same about the fourth age, at 80 is not the end, however, it is much more likely that there is a host of diseases and dependency to carry out instrumental, economic and social activities.”

In the fourth age, people usually have different losses, adds the specialist.

On the one hand, there are those of the elderly such as hearing, visual and vitality where they are known to be slower or limited, in addition to that they are often financially dependent on other people.

There are also emotional losses: friends, partner, family have died, so it is important that they be added to the family nucleus and other recreational or religious groups to try to compensate for these losses.

The specialist in the integral management of diseases of the elderly, Orozco Gaytan, adds that they should not be seen as sick or patients but as people, which implies listening to them, respecting their opinions, favoring them and giving them pleasure in what they need.

“If I am 80 years old, I can continue to see my friends, I can decide for myself, I can lead my life. I don’t have to lose anything. Many times we offer help to our elderly loved ones but we try to give them what we like and not what they like ”.

When to go to the geriatrician

It is recommended that people in this population group go to the doctor and especially to the geriatrician to take control of their physical and mental health and – very especially – if there are geriatric syndromes that appear after 60 years such as immobility, incontinence, various types of dementia or chronic pain.

Orozco Gaytan, a geriatrician at the Hospital San Ángel Inn Universidad, indicates that chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension are controllable but other diseases require more specialization and observation.

“If we help a person with chronic pain reduce their pain by 30%, it will represent a great change in their perception of their own health.”

Sometimes they are detected gerontoprophylaxis, that is, details are seen in the patient that could mean a problem in the future, but since they are detected in advance they can be prevented with better nutrition or exercise and thus their independence is favored.

The most important thing, according to the specialist, is to have permanent care throughout life, that going to the doctor for a preventive medical check-up becomes a habit from youth.

In such a way that the monitoring of food, emotional and physical health is a continuum in the fourth age.

“If an adult is healthy, he could only go preventively once a year. But if the elderly have controlled diseases, they can go twice a year and if they are not under control, they have to go more often depending on the diseases that accumulate, ”says Chávez Moreno.

There is a situation called polypharmacy and it is when the patient uses many drugs to treat various diseases, so adverse reactions must be taken care of due to the consumption of these.

Activities to maintain physical and mental health

Chávez Moreno, who is also an internist doctor, indicates that in the fourth age the cognitive stimulation, the mind exercises and physical activity.

To exercise memory, he recommends social coexistence, playing board games, dominoes, snakes and ladders, lottery, memory, Sudoku, word search, listening to music and reading.

As for physical activity, it is very common to have osteoarticular diseases where there are certain limitations of the musculoskeletal system and as such there is a loss of muscle mass.

“It is when we must encourage the elderly to do things at home, because at the same time it is useful, it gives them a feeling of autonomy and activates their mind.”

To maintain mobility “it is important that you exercise two to three times a week either in a group or individually such as swimming, yoga, tai-chi to improve reflexes and muscle mass, but if you like to go for a walk every morning it is also very favorable ”.

In older adults, isolation and loneliness is very common, to prevent diseases such as depression from aggravating other mental illnesses such as dementias, both specialists recommend taking care of social ties and the affective part.

Encouraging friendships with other older adults, attending meetings in clubs or in places of worship are beneficial activities for your health.

